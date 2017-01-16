MLK Classic: Gulfport finds its way vs. West Harrison

Gulfport took command in the third quarter to defeat West Harrison 64-54 in the 3rd annual MLK Gulf Coast Classic on Monday night at Bert Jenkins Gymnasium.
West Harrison (6-13) had cut the Gulfport lead to 35-33 but Dequarius McCord hit a 3-pointer to set off a nine-point run to pace the Admirals to 14-6 on the season.
In other action at the annual MLK Classic, the Biloxi boys defeated St. Martin 41-37; the Gulfport girls downed West Harrison 49-32; and the Biloxi girls held off St. Martin 48-38 in overtime.
“We had a little run there in the third and kind of separated the game,’’ Gulfport coach Owen Miller said. “We played them earlier in the year and they’ve gotten better. They had 11 offensive rebounds in the first half and we were able to clean that up a little bit. By rebounding better, we were able to get out in transition and get some easier baskets.’’
The game was tied five times in the first half before Gulfport emerged with a 26-22 halftime lead. The Hurricanes took their last lead at 27-26 on ReMarcus Conner’s trey but Keevon Oney answered with a rare 4-point play and Gulfport never trailed again.
McCord led Gulfport with 18 points. Oney had 13 points, Juan Irias 11 and Miles Daniels 10.
Quieran Gray paced West Harrison with 17 points. Desmond McDaniel Jr. chipped in 10 points.
“Our shot selection wasn’t the best,’’ West Harrison coach Tommy Searight said. “In the third quarter, Gulfport got some good putbacks. Hats off to Gulfport, a well-coached team.’’
Gulfport forced 18 turnovers to offset the Hurricanes’ advantage in rebounding.
“I thought Dequarius McCord and Derick Hall had outstanding games,’’ Miller said. “DQ can play all over the floor. Keevon Oney made some plays when we went on our run.’’
Biloxi boys 41, St. Martin 37: Fred Ramsey-Thompson fired in 14 points as the Indians (15-3) overcame the stubborn Yellow Jackets (13-9). Daetren Bivens had 11 points for St. Martin and Jayce Franklin chipped in 10.
Gulfport girls 49, West Harrison 32: Gulfport (13-8) held West Harrison to 14 second-half points in posting a home win. Nishiana Heard paced Gulfport with 12 points – on four 3-pointers. Whitney Johnson added 10 points for Gulfport, which hit seven 3-pointers. Allanah Turner led West Harrison with 13 points, all in the first half.
Biloxi girls 48, St. Martin 38: Breanna Riley scored 23 points and Gabrielle Fantroy added 11 as Biloxi (14-7) won in overtime in the tournament opener. Daphane White led St. Martin (12-9) with 13 points while Raven Overman chipped in 12.
