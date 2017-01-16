Sun Herald Top 10: Biloxi boys, Harrison Central girls still on top

The Sun Herald Top 10 doesn't see much upheaval this week despite having some up and down performances from some of the top teams on the boys side.
Biloxi (14-3) remains at No. 1 in the boys poll while Harrison Central (14-2) continues to hang in at No. 1 in the girls poll.
The top three teams in the boys poll all lost last week. Biloxi lost 53-45 to Harrison Central, No. 2 Pascagoula was upset 48-47 at West Harrison and No. 3 Bay High (15-5) fell 48-31 to New Iberia (La.).
Bay High was in good position to move up this week, but the Tigers struggled from the field in Saturday's loss to New Iberia in the Chevron Classic at Pascagoula.
Pascagoula helped its cause by beat Long Beach 57-50 Friday and George County 45-50 on Saturday in the Chevron Classic.
No. 4 Gulfport (13-6) had the most impressive week on the boys side, making it look easy in a pair of wins. The Admirals thrashed Hancock 68-52 and thumped a strong Oak Grove team 73-44 in the Chevron Classic on Saturday.
The Admirals are in good position to move up if they can beat Biloxi on Friday at Bert Jenkins Gymnasium.
No. 6 Harrison Central (11-6) stunned Biloxi on its home court, 53-45, on Friday for a big Region 8-6A victory. The win, which ended a seven-game win streak for Biloxi, earned the Rebels a two-spot jump in this week's poll.
The Harrison Central Red Rebelettes further cemented their spot atop the girls poll after beating No. 2 Biloxi (13-7) 41-39 in overtime on Friday.
The biggest mover in the girls poll this week is Pass Christian (12-9), which moves from No. 9 to a three-way tie for fourth along with East Central and St. Martin. The Lady Pirates have won four straight and are 4-0 in Region 8-4A.
Pass Christian picked up key region wins over No. 7 Bay High (13-6) and No. 4 East Central (13-3) last week.
Sun Herald boys top 10
Team (PTS)
Record
PVS
1. Biloxi (30)
14-3
1
2. Pascagoula (27)
14-5
2
3. Bay (23)
15-5
3
4. Gulfport (22)
13-6
4
5. George County (18)
14-2
5
6. Harrison Central (15)
11-6
8
7. Picayune (11)
13-5
6
8. Vancleave (8)
11-8
10
9. Pass Christian (7)
9-7
9
T10. Ocean Springs (2)
11-7
NR
T10. St. Martin (2)
13-8
7
Sun Herald girls top 10
Team (PTS)
Record
PVS
1. Harrison Central (30)
14-2
1
2. Biloxi (27)
13-7
2
3. Gulfport (23)
12-8
3
T4. Pass Christian (16)
12-9
9
T4. East Central (16)
13-3
6
T4. St. Martin (16)
12-8
7
T7. Ocean Springs (12)
10-6
5
T7. Bay High (12)
13-6
4
9. Moss Point (9)
11-5
8
10. Pascagoula (2)
10-10
NR
Dropped out: St. Patrick (13-6, 1)
Comments