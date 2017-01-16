Meet the Sun Herald Girls Player of the Week

The St. Martin girls basketball team cruised to two Region 7-6A victories last week with junior center Daphane White again dominating in the post.
White averaged 22 points and 14 rebounds in her team's two wins last week. She had 18 points and 13 rebounds in a 58-32 win over George County on Tuesday. She had an even bigger night on Friday with 26 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocked shots in a 50-37 win over Ocean Springs.
St. Martin (12-8, 3-0) took hold of first place in Region 7-6A with Friday's win over Ocean Springs.
The 6-foot-3 White is averaging 23.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 7.2 blocks this season.
