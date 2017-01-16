High School Sports

January 16, 2017 11:45 AM

Meet the Sun Herald Boys Player of the Week

By Patrick Magee and James Jones

The Gulfport boys basketball team rolled a pair of convincing wins last week with the team's senior point guard leading the way.

Miles Daniels averaged 22.5 points a game his team's victories last week. He scored 25 points in a 68-52 win over Hancock on Tuesday and followed that up with 20 points in a 73-44 win over Oak Grove.

The win over Oak Grove was the most impressive of the two considering Oak Grove is 13-4 and expected to be a tough opponent in the postseason.

Gulfport improved to 13-6 and 2-0 in Region 8-6A with last week's two victories.

The 6-foot Daniels is averaging 13.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game this season.

High School Sports

