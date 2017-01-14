Pascagoula survives George County to close Chevron Classic

Jayden McCorvey connected on two free throws with a half second left sealed Pascagoula’s 45-40 win over George County at the Chevron Classic Saturday.
The win allowed the Panthers (14-5) to survive going scoreless over eight minutes in the second and third quarter.
Pascagoula started hot, jumping out to a 19-6 lead when Zarin Cole put back an offensive rebound with 5:20 left in the first half. The Panthers would not score again until McCorvey buried a 3-point shot with 5:05 left in the third quarter.
“George County went to a zone,” said Panthers coach Lorenzo Wright. “They did a great job of making adjustments and we got a little stagnant.”
With the Panthers unable to score, the Rebels (14-2) slowly got back in the game. A Cameron Hartsfield steal and lay-up as the second quarter ended left George County trailing 19-15 at halftime.
D'Wan Williams started the third quarter with a pair of baskets. LaRaymond Spivery hit a short jumper with 5:29 left as George County took a 21-19 lead.
McCorvey, though, took the lid off the Panthers’ basket with his trey. Two minutes later, Jonas Burley hit a deep three as Pascagoula pushed out to a 27-21 lead.
Spivery led George County early in the fourth quarter, sinking two free throws and drilling a 3-pointer himself as the Rebels tied the Panthers at 29 each with 6:29 left. Pascagoula responded again, setting up from outside. Eric Smith hit a three which was followed by two 3-pointers from Noel Jones that put the Panthers back in front by five, 38-33 with just under four minutes left.
Pascagoula hit seven treys in the game – four by Jones – with five long-range bombs coming at key moments in the second half to break up Rebel runs.
“We don’t lack confidence shooting the ball,” Wright noted. “We shoot with confidence whether it’s going in or not. We are getting better at making the 3-point shots.”
Behind Spivery, George County made one final run. Spivery scored the last seven points of the game for George County, hitting a trey with three seconds left, bringing the Rebels to within 43-40.
It was too late, in part due to a lack of fouls by the Rebels, who only had three fouls with a minute left. That allowed Pascagoula to take the air out of the ball until McCorvey’s free throws sealed the game.
“Spivery’s got game,” Wright said. “He makes big shots throughout the game. He’s a gamer. He makes some very tough shots.”
Spivery led all scorers with 17 points for George County. Jones scored 14 points to lead Pascagoula.
New Iberia 48, Bay High 31: Bay High found the basket closed all night, even missing a wide-open dunk in the first quarter. New Iberia’s Chamaje Barrideaux rained down six 3-pointers, scoring a game-high 22 points. Tyler Derouen added 11 points – and two treys – as New Iberia struck eight times from behind the arc.
Galen Smith III led the Tigers with 15 points. Chris Moody added eight points.
