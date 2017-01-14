Parker, Gulfport prevail at Lady Admiral Classic

Dwyana Parker scored 11 points, Briana Gordon added 10 as Gulfport beat Petal 45-30 at the Lady Admiral Classic on Saturday at Bert Jenkins Gymnasium.
Parker is a Sun Herald All-South Mississippi volleyball selection for Gulfport, who plays West Harrison in the MLK Classic Monday at Bert Jenkins Gymnasium.
Moss Point girls 83, St. Patrick 53: LaMiracle Sims scored 28 points, Robin Lee added 22 points for the Lady Tigers at the Lady Admiral Classic.
Oak Grove girls 42, Lawrence County 32: The Lady Warriors won the other game at the Lady Admiral Classic.
