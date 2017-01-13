Prep Roundup: Gulfport blanks Harrison Central in soccer

Alexis Arnoult scored twice and assisted a third goal as Gulfport shutout Harrison Central 4-0 on Friday night.
The Lady Admirals (12-3-2) also got goals from Britton Simpson and Charlotte Saari.
Although Gulfport ended up running away with the rivalry game, HCHS Alyssa Stoner was one of the stars of the game for the Red Rebelettes (4-11-1).
HCHS coach Laquitta Smith said Stoner, who is only a freshman, made 34 saves in the first half to keep the score 1-0.
“Alyssa is one of those players who I wish I could clone,” Smith said. “She's completely focused – and it's not just on the field but in the classroom. She's going to go somewhere.”
St. Martin girls 2, George County 0: The Lady Jackets earned a 6A state playoff berth with a win over the Lady Rebels (4-10-1, 2-3 Region 7-6A).
Basketball
Harrison Central girls 41, Biloxi 39 (OT): Yolanda Nelson scored 12, Arie’Anna Norwood added 11 as the Red Rebelettes prevailed in overtime. Breanna Riley led Biloxi with 15.
Bay High girls 67, Vancleave 24: Jamaya Gallowed scored 23 points, grabbed six rebounds and made five assists to lead the Lady Tigers (13-6, 2-3 Region 8-4A). Daysha Barnes scored 17 points and eight rebounds, Amari Pittman added 14.
St. Martin girls 50, Ocean Springs 37: Daphane White scored 26 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked seven shots for the Lady Jackets (12-8, 3-0 Region 7-6A). Alexis Caldwell led Ocean Springs with 17, Dougless St. Amant added 12.
