January 12, 2017 2:26 PM

Vancleave soccer standout is headed to next level

By Patrick Ochs

Meridian Community College has locked in one of South Mississippi’s premier soccer talents.

Vancleave’s Alex Strong signed with Eagles on Thursday during a ceremony at his high school.

Strong has been one of the Bulldogs’ leaders since his freshman campaign. As a senior, Strong has registered 10 goals as a midfielder. He also plays club soccer for Gulf Coast United.

Strong was also a reliable kicker for the Gridiron Bulldogs, serving as both punter and kicker.

