Vancleave soccer standout is headed to next level

Meridian Community College has locked in one of South Mississippi’s premier soccer talents.
Vancleave’s Alex Strong signed with Eagles on Thursday during a ceremony at his high school.
Strong has been one of the Bulldogs’ leaders since his freshman campaign. As a senior, Strong has registered 10 goals as a midfielder. He also plays club soccer for Gulf Coast United.
Strong was also a reliable kicker for the Gridiron Bulldogs, serving as both punter and kicker.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments