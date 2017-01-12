Coast well-represented on All-Star Basketball teams

Nine Coast players were selected to play in either the Mississippi-Alabama or Mississippi All-Star Basketball Games.
Two girls players —Pascagoula’s Jailin Cherry and Moss Point’s LaMiracle Sims— were chosen for the Mississippi-Alabama Girls’ Game on March 17 at Alabama State University. Cherry signed with LSU.
The boys and girls North/South games will be played March 24 at Mississippi College.
Gulfport’s Dequarius McCord, Bay High’s Galen Smith III and Harrison Central’s Dajon Whitworth will play for the South team co-coached by St. Martin’s Charlie Pavlus. Wayne County’s Kendrick Davis is the other coach.
Gulfport’s Dywana Parker, Harrison Central’s Chyna Allen, Moss Point’s Celia Rodgers and St. Martin’s Daphane White will play for the South Girls.
“I'm very excited to have the opportunity to coach in the North/South Game,” Pavlus said. “It's truly an honor to represent St. Martin and the coast in this prestigious event.
“The state is full of talented players, however we are very blessed to have DeQuarius McCord from Gulfport, Dajon Whitworth from Harrison Central, and Galen Smith III representing the coast in this event. They are coached by three of the best coaches in the state: Owen Miller, Boo Hardy, and Randy McCrory. I'm looking forward to working with these young men along with other players from the south roster.”
