Bay standout signs with William Carey

Bay soccer standout Ethan Loftin has found a home on the next level.
The senior Tiger recently signed with William Carey, the NAIA contender based in Hattiesburg.
Loftin, a Sun Herald All-South Mississippi selection, has been one of the Coasts’ most prolific goal scorers, netting 84 during his prep career.
He’s currently tied with Bo Boman for the team lead with 14.
The Crusaders have done a good job of keeping Coast standouts close to home. Fellow Tiger Grant Adam, along with Ocean Springs’ Michael Archbold, P.J. Irwin and Steven Gallagher were all on the 2016 team.
