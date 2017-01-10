Sparks fly in St. Patrick-Resurrection soccer showdown

Tyler Musial recorded his fifth hat trick of the season Tuesday to lead St. Patrick past Resurrection 5-4 in a very physical game that featured six yellow cards, four on the Irish.
Because Region 8, Class 1A-3A has only two teams, both St. Patrick and Resurrection are guaranteed to make the playoffs. Irish coach Mario Camps said the win was important for “pride” and for determining seeding in the playoffs.
Musial’s third goal of the night came after he forced a penalty kick, taken down by a hard tackle after he penetrated the Eagles’ box with 10 minutes left to go in the match.
“I enjoy it,” Musial said of his scoring. “It’s always fun to get the hat trick on a game-winning goal.”
Musial opened the game with two quick goals in the first five minutes to give St. Patrick (11-0-3) a quick 2-0 lead.
“I thought it was going to be over,” he said. “Usually when you score that quickly, you take the other team out.”
Resurrection coach Steve Simkins said the speed of the St. Patrick attack took Resurrection by surprise.
“We’ve had only one goal scored on us over the last seven games,” he said. “They came out fast and we made a few mistakes early in the game.”
However, behind Jarrett Green, the Eagles (11-1-1) got back in the game. Although Green did not score, his attacks on the Irish goal forced two yellow cards — one on St. Patrick goal keeper Ryan Hymel, whose hard tackle on Green prevented a breakaway Resurrection goal — resulting in two penalty kicks directly on goal.
Patrick Larsen converted the first penalty kick for the Eagles at the 29 minute mark. Ten minutes later, Nick Dickinson took advantage of Green’s attacks to convert the second penalty kick and tie the game at two goals each.
“We got things turned around and came back,” Simkins said.
St. Patrick, though, would resume their attack late in the first half. With three minutes left in the opening half, Evan Smith converted a penalty kick to give the Irish a 3-2 lead. A minute later, following a handball call that gave the Irish a free kick at midfield, Luke Seicshnaydre delivered a long kick down the middle in front of the Eagles goal. Eiland Stebly received the kick and pounded it home as the Irish led 4-2 at the half.
Again, Resurrection would respond. A pair of yellow cards led to two Dickinson penalty kicks midway through the second half. At the 22 minute mark of the half, Dickinson converted the kick to bring the Eagles to within one. Five minutes later, following Hymel’s second yellow card on a hard tackle to defend the goal, Dickinson equalized the game at 4-4.
Hymel’s second yellow card not only disqualified him from the game, but put the Irish down a player for the last 17 minutes.
“We were determined to win this game,” Camps said. “We had to figure out how to play a man down and maintain our formation. Our midfielders had to drop back and make plays.”
Despite being a man down, St. Patrick was able to force a short-handed goal and keep Resurrection from scoring with second-string goal keeper J.R. Riojas recording two saves to maintain the slim one-goal Irish lead down the stretch.
“Both teams have become rivals over the years,” Camps said. “This was a very difficult, physical game.”
The two teams meet again Monday to decide the region championship.
Resurrection girls 1, St. Patrick 0: With four minutes to play in the first half, Emma Godfrey, moving up from her defensive back position to striker, took a pass from Bettina Boland and found the back of the net to lift the Eagles to the win.
The victory put the Eagles (6-4-1, 1-1) in the driver’s seat for playoff spot with two games left in the region schedule. Meanwhile, St. Patrick drops to 0-2 on the year and needs wins over OLA and Resurrection to make the playoffs. All three region games have been decided by 1-0 scores with OLA beating both the Eagles and Irish by a single goal.
In the last five minutes, St. Patrick launched four strong attacks against the Resurrection goal. With five minutes to play, Sydney Biggs sent a crossing pass in front of the Eagles goal, but missed her teammates attacking the goal. Two minutes later, Samantha Alvarez launched a shot at goal, but missed wide left. A minute later, coming down the left side, her kick found the waiting arms of Eagles goal keeper Andie Shanks.
However, Alvarez’ best shot came a minute later when she broke away with a dribble into the Eagles box. Abby St. Pe and Godfrey met her in front of the goal, with Godfrey coming away with the ball to end the threat.
Resurrection coach Roland Reynolds said his team played sluggishly reflecting they had only played once, on Jan. 3, after finishing the first half of their season on Dec. 14.
“We started slowly and played like we haven’t played since Christmas,” he said. “We are a very, very young team.”
Alvarez finished with six saves for Resurrection.
Comments