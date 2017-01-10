Bay-Pass Christian comes down to ‘furious’ finish

Jaylan Wilson scored a game-high 22 points and No. 3 Bay High held off a furious fourth-quarter rally to upend No. 9 Pass Christian 69-66 in 8-4A boys basketball action Tuesday at Pass Christian.
Bay High (14-4, 4-1 in 8-4A) trailed 30-28 at halftime, but surged into the lead as Wilson scored 18 of his points in the second half.
The last tie came at 46-all on Elliott Belino’s trey for the Pirates with 1:39 left in the third quarter. But Bay High’s 6-foot- 9 Galen Smith III made a steal and dunk to break the tie and ignite a nine-point run for a 55-46 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Bay seemingly had the game in hand with a 67-58 lead with 1:57 left in the game. But Pass (10-8, 2-2) cut the lead to one point at 67-66 with 41 seconds left. Darius Wyman then hit two free throws for Bay, and the Tigers hung on for the win, preventing a game-tying trey in the final 23.3 seconds.
“I love this Bay High-Pass rivalry,” Pass Christian coach Willie James said. “It doesn’t get any better than games like this. Our last one was like this. Bay pulled out this one. Hats off to those guys, they have a great team.”
Galen Smith III added 16 points while Wyman had 12 for the Tigers.
Aydarius Young paced the Pirates with 12 points, nine in the fourth quarter. Tionne Frost and Demarcus Boyd had 11 points each, while Belino finished with 10.
Pass hit 10 3-pointers to three 3-points for Bay.
“We were playing team ball, we knew we could pull out the win,” Wilson said. “I told the team we could do this.”
Wilson scored six baskets in the third quarter, all on driving layups. “I was in the right place at the right time. I love games like this it. It was exciting. We grind everyday at practice and compete everyday.”
Randy McCrory was proud of his team’s resilience.
“We stretched the lead out to seven and eight, and they made a run at us,” he said. “At times we kind of flickered our lights a little bit but toward he end we responded the right way.
“Jaylan has been playing big. He’s our second leading scorer. He is our ultimate competitor. He’s fearless and relentless, and makes plays with his heart. He has developed into a great player. He has that mindset.”
Pass Christian girls 49, Bay High 32: The Lady Pirates (10-10, 3-0) held Bay High (12-6, 1-3) to eight points in the second half in route to their 8-4A victory.
Senior Daysia Dedeaux paced the Lady Pirates with 20 points while sophomore Cayla Obillo added 14 points, all in the second half. The game was tied at 26 at halftime on Taz Lewis’ basket at the buzzer.
Dasha Barnes led Bay High with 11 points. Lewis had 8 points and Jamaya Galloway 7.
