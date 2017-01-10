Prep roundup: McCrea lifts St. Patrick to rare win at Collins

St. Patrick’s Morgan McCrea converted two late free throws on Tuesday night to lift St. Patrick past Collins 46-45. McCrea scored a game-high 17 points for the Fighting Irish (12-5, 2-0).
Pass Christian girls 49, Bay 32: Daysia Dedeaux led PCHS with 20 points.
St. Martin girls 58, George County 32: Daphane White led St. Martin with 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Alexis Walker had 12 points and six assists. Marshea Gray led GCHS with 19 points.
Pearl River Central 34, Stone 30: Brooklyn Howe led PRC (12-5, 1-0) with nine points. Hydia McDonald scored 13 for Stone.
Ocean Springs girls 56, D’Iberville 32: Sophie St. Amant scored 12 points and Alexis Caldwell and Mikyah Mack each added 10 to lead OSHS past D’Iberville.
Other scores: Hattiesburg girls 57, Picayune 36; Gulfport girls 38, Hancock 22.
Soccer
Ocean Springs girls 3, St. Martin 0: Camille Blankenship scored twice and Marina Blankenship scored the Lady Greyhounds’ third goal.
Gulfport girls 6, Hancock 0: Maddie Wadsworth scored twice for Gulfport (11-3-2). Alexis Arnoult, Elizabeth Stieffel, Britton Simpson and Olivia Prescott each scored for the Lady Admirals. Gracie Weatherly earned the shutout.
George County girls 2, D’Iberville 1: Vallory King and Olivia Simpson both scored for the Lady Rebels (4-9-1, 2-2).
Other scores: Gulfport 2, Hancock 1.
