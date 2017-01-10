Six Coast basketball stars nominated as McDonald’s All-American

The Coast was well represented on the girls side Tuesday as nominees were announced for the prestigious McDonald's All-American Game.
There are six high school girls basketball players from South Mississippi among the 21 nominees from the Magnolia State. The full list of girls and boys nominees is available here.
The full rosters will be announced at a later date for the boys and girls games, which will be played on March 29 in Chicago.
The six girls from South Mississippi are: Pascagoula senior guard Jailin Cherry, Pass Christian senior guard Daysia Dedeaux, D'Iberville senior swing player Casey Ferguson, Bay High senior guard Jamaya Galloway, St. Patrick senior guard Morgan McCrea and Moss Point senior forward LaMiracle Sims.
Cherry, a versatile guard who can score, pass the ball and rebound, signed with LSU on Nov. 9. She is a two-time member of the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team.
Cherry had a long list of colleges pursuing her, including Auburn, Georgia, TCU, Arizona, Florida and Colorado.
Dedeaux is a 5-foot-4 senior who has helped lead Pass Christian (10-9) to a No. 9 ranking in this week's Sun Herald Top 10. The Lady Pirates have wins over Gulfport and Bay High this season.
“It's well deserved,” Pass Christian girls basketball coach Greta Ainsworth said. “I've not coached a kid who plays harder or works harder. She'll do anything I ask her to do.
“This year, she has really stepped it up. She's kept us in a lot of games. She's made a huge difference. Our offense is coming from her defense. She's making it happen with her defense.”
Ferguson signed with South Alabama on Nov. 9. She has missed much of the season due to an injury, but she scored 15 points Friday night in a 57-42 loss to St. Martin.
Ferguson made the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team last year after averaging 21 points and 10.7 rebounds.
Galloway is the go-to player for Bay High this season, leading the Lady Tigers to a 12-5 record and a No. 4 ranking. The two-time member of the All-South Mississippi Team averaged 16.8 points and 5.7 assists last season.
McCrea is averaging 17.3 points and 5.2 rebounds this season for St. Patrick, which is 11-5 and ranked No. 10 by the Sun Herald this week. McCrea was a member of the 2016 Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team.
Moss Point's Sims is one of the best rebounders in the state. She is averaging 14.5 points and 13.6 rebounds this season for the Lady Tigers. Moss Point has a 9-5 record and is ranked No. 8 by the Sun Herald.
Comments