January 9, 2017 4:24 PM

Check out the Coast prep sports schedule for Jan. 10

By Patrick Magee

Here’s the full Jan. 10 schedule for high school sports in the state’s southernmost six counties:

Soccer

5:30 p.m.

(Varsity girls/boys doubleheader unless noted)

Long Beach girls at Vancleave

Ocean Springs at St. Martin

West Harrison girls at OLA

Picayune at Stone High

Forrest County AHS at East Central

D'Iberville at George County

Harrison Central at Biloxi

Pearl River Central at Hattiesburg

Gautier at Pascagoula

Hancock at Gulfport

Bay High at Pass Christian

St. Stanislaus at Moss Point

St. Patrick at Resurrection

7 p.m.

Harrison Central at Long Beach

Cold outside but hot hoops action inside

Fans brave winter weather to watch Gulfport, Harrison Central rivalry.

Tim Isbell Sun Herald
 

High school basketball

6 p.m.

(Varsity girls/boys doubleheader unless noted)

D'Iberville at Ocean Springs

Pascagoula at West Harrison

Picayune at Hattiesburg

Gulfport at Hancock

East Central at St. Stanislaus

Poplarville at Columbia

Gautier at Long Beach

Bay High at Pass Christian

Resurrection at Lumberton

OLA girls at East Marion

Vancleave at Moss Point

George County at St. Martin

St. Patrick at Collins

