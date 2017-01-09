Check out the Coast prep sports schedule for Jan. 10

Here’s the full Jan. 10 schedule for high school sports in the state’s southernmost six counties:
Soccer
5:30 p.m.
(Varsity girls/boys doubleheader unless noted)
Long Beach girls at Vancleave
Ocean Springs at St. Martin
West Harrison girls at OLA
Picayune at Stone High
Forrest County AHS at East Central
D'Iberville at George County
Harrison Central at Biloxi
Pearl River Central at Hattiesburg
Gautier at Pascagoula
Hancock at Gulfport
Bay High at Pass Christian
St. Stanislaus at Moss Point
St. Patrick at Resurrection
7 p.m.
Harrison Central at Long Beach
High school basketball
6 p.m.
(Varsity girls/boys doubleheader unless noted)
D'Iberville at Ocean Springs
Pascagoula at West Harrison
Picayune at Hattiesburg
Gulfport at Hancock
East Central at St. Stanislaus
Poplarville at Columbia
Gautier at Long Beach
Bay High at Pass Christian
Resurrection at Lumberton
OLA girls at East Marion
Vancleave at Moss Point
George County at St. Martin
St. Patrick at Collins
