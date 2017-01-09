High School Sports

Meet the Sun Herald Girls Player of the Week

By Patrick Magee, James Jones and Patrick Ochs

The Harrison Central Red Rebelettes rolled to a pair of convincing wins last week to keep their No. 1 standing atop the Sun Herald Top 10.

Senior guard Arie’Anna Norwood played a big role in making Harrison Cental improved to 13-2 overall and 2-0 in Region 8-6A. She averaged 17.5 points in the Red Rebelettes’ two victories.

Norwood scored 20 points in a 71-42 win over Hancock on Jan. 3 and had 15 points in the 55-45 victory over Gulfport on Friday night.

Norwood is averaging 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists this season.

Harrison Central resumes region play when it travels to take on No. 2 Biloxi Friday night.

