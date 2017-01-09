Meet the Sun Herald Boys Player of the Week

St. Martin sophomore guard Jariyon Wilkens was perfect at the free throw line Friday night, leading the Yellow Jackets to a 54-44 win over D’Iberville in the Region 8-6A opener for both squads.
Wilkens was 13-of-13 at the free throw line during a 21-point performance, good enough to make him this week’s Sun Herald Boys Player of the Week.
Wilkens helped the Yellow Jackets mount a huge rally. D’Iberville led 34-19 with 2:36 remaining before St. Martin outscored the Warriors 35-10 in the final 10 minutes of the game. He scored eight minutes in the fourth quarter to help St. Martin close out the win at home.
Wilkens is averaging 7.7 points and 2.8 rebounds for St. Martin, which is 13-6 overall and 1-0 in region competition.
