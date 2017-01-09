Sun Herald Top 10: George County ready for tough test ahead

Now that we’re more than half way through the prep basketball season, with district play all that’s left before the postseason, most teams have a firm grasp of their true identity.
Several teams have risen over the weeks to the top of the Sun Herald’s rankings, establishing a clear pecking order in South Mississippi.
One such team is the George County Rebels (12-1), who climbed two spots in the Sun Herald Top 10 this week to No. 5.
The Rebels have played a wide array of teams to date this season, and have continually passed the test. Things could get much more difficult for GCHS moving forward, with mostly ranked teams from here on out, but coach Ron Renfroe believes his Rebels are ready.
“I thought we had the opportunity to be pretty good. I still think we're a work in progress,” Renfroe said. “We're off to a good start and we're just fixing to get into the district schedule. Our district is strong, as the whole Coast is. Hopefully we'll continue what we're doing. Every night is going to be a test.”
Although football standout Tyrese Fryfogle isn’t playing basketball this season, the Rebels haven’t seemed to miss a beat. Three players are averaging at least 10 points, again led by LaRaymond Spivery. The senior guard is averaging 16.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Juniors Cameron Hartsfield and Jaquan Hawkins are averaging 13.1 and 11.4 points per game respectively.
“We lost a little bit of scoring and rebounding without Tyrese playing, but we have had some sophomores who I think have stepped up and given us points,” Renfroe said, pointing to Cortez McCarty, who is averaging around six points and five rebounds per game. “We’re a team now that spreads the ball around a bit more, which is always a good thing.”
The Rebel trio will be put to the test this week as GCHS travels to No. 7 St. Martin (13-6) on Tuesday, D’Iberville (8-6) on Friday and then No. 2 Pascagoula (12-4) on Saturday.
Another tournament
We’re not quite through tournament season just yet as Pascagoula will host the Chevron Classic on Saturday. The competition will include Gautier, D’Iberville, ocean Springs, Long Beach, Gulfport, Oak Grove, Moss Point, West Harrison, Harrison Central, Quitman, Bay and New Iberia.
Sun Herald boys top 10
Team (PTS)
Record
PVS
1. Biloxi (30)
14-2
1
2. Pascagoula (27)
12-4
2
3. Bay (24)
13-4
3
4. Gulfport (21)
11-6
4
5. George County (18)
12-1
7
6. Picayune (14)
12-4
8
7. St. Martin (12)
13-6
9
8. Harrison Central (8)
10-6
6
9. Pass Christian (7)
9-6
5
10. Vancleave (4)
10-7
NR
Dropped out: D’Iberville (0; 8-6; 10)
Sun Herald girls top 10
Team (PTS)
Record
PVS
1. Harrison Central (30)
13-2
1
2. Biloxi (26)
13-6
3
3. Gulfport (22)
10-8
4
4. Bay (21)
12-5
2
5. Ocean Springs (19)
9-5
5
6. East Central (16)
13-2
6
7. St. Martin (11)
10-8
7
8. Moss Point (10)
9-5
10
9. Pass Christian (7)
10-9
8
10. St. Patrick (2)
11-4
NR
Dropped out: Hancock (1; 9-10; 9)
Comments