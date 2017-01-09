St. Stanislaus selects familiar face to lead football program

St. Stanislaus has selected one of its own to lead the football program.
The Class 4A school announced Monday morning that it has named Jeff Jordan its next football coach.
Jordan replaces Bill Conides, who recently took over as athletic director and coach at Denham Springs, Louisiana.
“We are blessed to have someone with Jeff Jordan’s depth and breadth of football coaching knowledge and experience already on staff, but Jeff is more than just an excellent football mind,” SSC principal Patrick McGrath said in a release. “He sees himself as a classroom teacher first and has proven his commitment to what it means to be a Rockachaw in terms character and the legacy we are all challenged to uphold. We are excited to see where he will take the program and expect a continued commitment to excellence.”
Jordan has both college and prep experience but was most recently an assistant under Conides for the last two seasons. Prior to that, Jordan played at LSU and was an assistant coach and head strength and conditioning coordinator at Louisiana-Lafayette (87-99). After leaving ULL, Jordan was an assistant at Central Private School, St. Amant High and East St. John before taking over as head coach at Opelousas Catholic.
“I am honored and humbled to accept the head football position at Saint Stanislaus College. In my 29 years coaching, I have never felt so at home and comfortable professionally as I do here at SSC,” Jordan said in a release. “I look forward to upholding the tradition and prestige that this program personifies. The young men of character who will be under my guidance are very special and share my enthusiasm for this historic and revered program. Collectively, we will do everything the right way. We will work hard and tirelessly to insure that the legacy and mission of Saint Stanislaus is perpetuated for years to come.”
