January 7, 2017 1:21 PM

Prep Roundup: Biloxi routs Hancock

By James Jones

Dontavius Proby scored 12 points as Biloxi beat Hancock 70-29 on Friday night. Austin Cooley added 11 points, Mike Burbridge had 10 for the Indians (14-2, 1-0 Region 8-6A). The Indians are ranked No. 1 in the Sun Herald’s Boys basketball poll.

Biloxi girls 52, Hancock 44: Breanna Riley scored 14 points, Shylia McGee added 13 as the Lady Indians (13-6, 1-0) won their Region 8-6A opener. Anna Thigpen added 11 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocked shots.

West Harrison girls 44, Gautier 20: Allanah Turner scored 12 points Alexis Morris added 11 for the Lady Hurricanes (4-10, 2-0 Region 8-5A).

James Jones: 228-896-2320

