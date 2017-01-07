Prep Roundup: Biloxi routs Hancock

Dontavius Proby scored 12 points as Biloxi beat Hancock 70-29 on Friday night. Austin Cooley added 11 points, Mike Burbridge had 10 for the Indians (14-2, 1-0 Region 8-6A). The Indians are ranked No. 1 in the Sun Herald’s Boys basketball poll.
Biloxi girls 52, Hancock 44: Breanna Riley scored 14 points, Shylia McGee added 13 as the Lady Indians (13-6, 1-0) won their Region 8-6A opener. Anna Thigpen added 11 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocked shots.
West Harrison girls 44, Gautier 20: Allanah Turner scored 12 points Alexis Morris added 11 for the Lady Hurricanes (4-10, 2-0 Region 8-5A).
