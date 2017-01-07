Indiana joins Ole Miss in pursuit of George County’s Tyrese Fryfogle

George County senior receiver Tyrese Fryfogle has a fan in Grant Heard.
With National Signing Day less than a month away, Fryfogle picked up his second scholarship offer from a Power 5 conference school this week. He added Indiana to his Ole Miss and Idaho offers a couple of days ago.
Heard had been recruiting Fryfogle for over a year while he was at Ole Miss, but he left to join the staff at Indiana after former Ole Miss assistant Tom Allen was promoted from defensive coordinator to head coach there last month.
Before Heard left for Indiana on Dec. 16, he told Fryfogle that he would be back in touch with him after Christmas.
“I told him I was interested in coming up there,” Fryfogle said. “Coach Heard and I have a great relationship.”
Allen, who was a linebackers coach and special teams coordinator at Ole Miss from 2012-14, called Fryfogle to offer him a scholarship this week.
Even though Bloomington, Indiana, is located over 700 miles from Lucedale, the fact that Heard is on the staff at Indiana makes it a contender for the athletic Fryfogle.
“He sees a lot of potential in me to be great if I come in and work hard,” Fryfogle said. “He's going to push me to the limit. He's one of those guys that believes in me. He's just my guy.”
Fryfogle said that Indiana's long distance from his hometown “doesn't matter” and that the colder weather would be the only downside.
“Even if I was to go that far, they'd treat me like family,” he said.
With Heard serving as receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Indiana, Fryfogle expects the Hoosiers to run a spread offense similar to what Ole Miss does.
Fryfogle continues to describe Ole Miss as his top school and that the staff there continues to aggressively recruit him. Matt Luke, a Gulfport native, is serving as his main recruiter for now.
Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze is still in search of a receivers coach after the newly-hired Matt Lubick stepped down this week to become the offensive coordinator at Baylor.
This recruiting season has been more difficult for Ole Miss than previous years under Freeze due to an NCAA investigation hanging over the program.
Fryfogle said his parents have asked questions of the Ole Miss staff about what the NCAA punishment might be.
“They said the worst thing that would happen is a bowl suspension,” Fryfogle said. “That won't affect me at all. It would be nice to play in a bowl game, but that's not a big deal. They didn't say it would happen for sure.”
Fryfogle plans to make an official visit to Indiana on Jan. 14 and he is set to make another trip to Ole Miss on Jan. 28.
He said he won't make a decision until he has finished all his visits.
With Indiana coming on board late, Fryfogle likes his options.
“It's great. I've got two big, major programs I get to go visit in the next couple of weeks,” he said.
Fryfogle also said that he's heard from South Alabama recently and that the staff would like for him to set up an official visit.
“I might look into it,” he said. “They said they would get back up with me.”
Fryfogle is a two-time member of the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi Team. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound receiver caught 89 passes for 1,430 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior.
Patrick Magee: 228-896-2333, @Patrick_Magee
