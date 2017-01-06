Pascagoula’s Chevron Classic loaded with top Coast squads

Many of the Coast's top high school basketball teams will compete in the 2017 Chevron Classic on Jan. 14 at Pascagoula High School.
The one-day, eight-game event will conclude with a pair of intriguing contests.
Bay High, which is ranked No. 3 by the Sun Herald, will play New Iberia (La.) in the 7 p.m. game and No. 3 Pascagoula will face No. 7 George County at 8:30 p.m.
New Iberia should prove to be stiff competition for Bay High, which is considered by many to be the most talented team on the Coast. New Iberia is 13-6 this season while Bay High sits at 13-4.
The host team, Pascagoula, should also face a nice challenge in George County, which is 12-1 with its lone defeat coming on Dec. 10 to Oak Grove.
The Pascagoula-George County game will feature two of the better guards on the Coast in Pascagoula senior Noel Jones and George County senior LaRaymond Spivery. Jones is averaging 14 points and 5 rebounds this season while Spivery is putting up 16.3 points and 5.2 assists a game.
The action starts at 10 a.m. with Gautier playing No. 10 D'Iberville. Ocean Springs will play at Long Beach at 11:30 a.m. and No. 4 Gulfport will play Oak Grove at 1 p.m.
At 2:30 p.m., Moss Point will face West Harrison. No. 6 Harrison Central will play Quitman at 4 p.m. and the Pascagoula girls will face Quitman at 5:30 p.m.
The price of admission will be $5.
Chevron Classic schedule
Date: Jan. 14
Location: Pascagoula High School
10 a.m. — Gautier vs. D’Iberville
11:30 a.m. — Ocean Springs vs. Long Beach
1 p.m. — Gulfport vs. Oak Grove
2:30 p.m. — Moss Point vs. West Harrison
4 p.m. — Harrison Central vs. Quitman
5:30 p.m. — Pascagoula girls vs. Quitman
7 p.m. — Bay High vs. New Iberia
8:30 p.m. — Pascagoula vs. George County
