High School Sports

January 5, 2017 8:01 PM

Here’s what to expect from this year’s I-10/I-20 Blast Tournament

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

The I-10/I-20 Blast Tournament is practically bursting at the seams, but Chris Pryor doesn’t mind.

This is the 10th year for the annual soccer tournament, which attracts some of the region’s top teams. As far as prep soccer tournaments are concerned it’s hard to find many bigger or better. The 2017 version features more than 60 teams, which will compete Friday and Saturday at the Gulfport Sportsplex, St. Patrick, West Harrison and Gulfport’s track field, Milner Stadium and Herbert Wilson Field.

“What’s been unique about I-10/I-20 is you have teams coming from all parts of the state,” said Pryor, who organizes the tournament on top of coaching Gulfport’s girls soccer team. “It’s the opportunity for some teams on the Coast that don’t normally travel to play teams they wouldn’t normally see. I think that’s the biggest draw.”

This year’s tournament features St. Andrews, Sacred Heart (La.), Sacred Heart (Miss.), South Jones, West Jones, Madison Central, Meridian, Clinton, Oak Grove, Pearl, Petal and Jackson Prep. They’ll compete against Our Lady Academy, St. Patrick, Pass Christian, Bay, Gautier, Pascagoula, West Harrison, Biloxi, George County, Gulfport, Hancock, Ocean Springs, St. Stanislaus, Moss Point, Stone and St. Martin, among others.

“You have a lot of teams at 6A/5A/4A/3A using this as a tuneup for playoffs, not just district,” Pryor said. “I think at any given time at any time slot you’ll see a quality game.”

Big matchup

One of the marquee matchups this year pits reigning Class 6A champion Madison Central against South State champion Ocean Springs at 10:30 a.m. on Field 2 at the Gulfport Sportsplex. The Lady Jaguars and Lady Greyhounds will play immediately after at noon.

“I think it’s kind of understood we want to match up with them,” OSHS boys coach Jeff French said. “Chris does a really good job of helping out and being accommodating.

“If you’re doing a tournament you want good teams and matchups all the way around and that’s what Chris does.”

Weather?

Weather could be a concern, but Pryor Thursday they’re moving forward as planned.

“As long as it’s safe, we’ll proceed,” He said. “... If people are coming out, it’ll be worth it.”

Tickets are good for any game — at any venue — on the day they’re purchased.

For schedule updates, check @GHSFutbol and @GHSAthletics on Twitter.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

I-10/I-20 Blast Tournament varsity schedule

Time

Herbert Wilson

GHS Track Field

Milner Stadium

St. Patrick

West Harrison

Friday

4:30 p.m.

Resurrection v. Jackson Prep

6 p.m.

Gulfport girls v. Madison Central

Oak Grove girls v. St. Martin

7:30 p.m.

Gulfport v. Madison Central

Hancock v. Oak Grove

Saturday

9 a.m.

Gautier girls v. Pass Christian

Pascagoula v. Clinton

St. Patrick girls v. Pearl

West Harrison v. Sacred Heart

10:30 a.m.

Moss Point v. Petal

South Jones girls v. Clinton

Biloxi v. Jackson Prep

Pass Christian v. Resurrection

West Harrison girls v. Sacred Heart

Noon

St. Andrews girls v. Gautier

Hancock v. Clinton

Pascagoula girls v. Sacred Heart

St. Patrick v. St. Andrews

West Harrison v. St. Stanislaus

1:30 p.m.

Clinton girls v. Sacred Heart

South Jones v. Ocean Springs

Petal girls v. St. Patrick

3 p.m.

St. Andrews girls v. Pass Christian

St. Stanislaus v. St. Andrews

Moss Point v. Gautier

Pearl v. St. Patrick

Pass Christian v. Sacred Heart

4:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart girls v. St. Martin

Oak Grove v. South Jones

Resurrection girls v. Hancock

I-10/I-20 Blast Tournament Schedule

Gulfport Sportsplex

Time

Field 1

Field 2

Field 3

Field 4

Saturday

10:30 a.m.

Gulfport girls v. West Jones

Madison Central v. Ocean Springs

Bay v. Meridian

Bay girls v. Petal

Noon

Gulfport v. West Jones

Madison Central girls v. Ocean Springs

Resurrection girls v. Meridian

1:30 p.m.

West Jones girls v. Our Lady Academy

Biloxi girls v. South Jones

Jackson Prep v. Oak Grove

George County girls v. Pearl

3 p.m.

Biloxi v. Meridian

George County boys v. Stone

4:30 p.m.

Oak Grove girls v. Biloxi

Pascagoula v. West Jones

George County v. Bay

6 p.m.

Gautier v. Stone

George County v. Bay

Meridian girls v. Pascagoula

Petal v. Pearl

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Picayune RB commits to Jackson State

View more video

Sports Videos