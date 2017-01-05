Here’s what to expect from this year’s I-10/I-20 Blast Tournament

The I-10/I-20 Blast Tournament is practically bursting at the seams, but Chris Pryor doesn’t mind.
This is the 10th year for the annual soccer tournament, which attracts some of the region’s top teams. As far as prep soccer tournaments are concerned it’s hard to find many bigger or better. The 2017 version features more than 60 teams, which will compete Friday and Saturday at the Gulfport Sportsplex, St. Patrick, West Harrison and Gulfport’s track field, Milner Stadium and Herbert Wilson Field.
“What’s been unique about I-10/I-20 is you have teams coming from all parts of the state,” said Pryor, who organizes the tournament on top of coaching Gulfport’s girls soccer team. “It’s the opportunity for some teams on the Coast that don’t normally travel to play teams they wouldn’t normally see. I think that’s the biggest draw.”
This year’s tournament features St. Andrews, Sacred Heart (La.), Sacred Heart (Miss.), South Jones, West Jones, Madison Central, Meridian, Clinton, Oak Grove, Pearl, Petal and Jackson Prep. They’ll compete against Our Lady Academy, St. Patrick, Pass Christian, Bay, Gautier, Pascagoula, West Harrison, Biloxi, George County, Gulfport, Hancock, Ocean Springs, St. Stanislaus, Moss Point, Stone and St. Martin, among others.
“You have a lot of teams at 6A/5A/4A/3A using this as a tuneup for playoffs, not just district,” Pryor said. “I think at any given time at any time slot you’ll see a quality game.”
Big matchup
One of the marquee matchups this year pits reigning Class 6A champion Madison Central against South State champion Ocean Springs at 10:30 a.m. on Field 2 at the Gulfport Sportsplex. The Lady Jaguars and Lady Greyhounds will play immediately after at noon.
“I think it’s kind of understood we want to match up with them,” OSHS boys coach Jeff French said. “Chris does a really good job of helping out and being accommodating.
“If you’re doing a tournament you want good teams and matchups all the way around and that’s what Chris does.”
Weather?
Weather could be a concern, but Pryor Thursday they’re moving forward as planned.
“As long as it’s safe, we’ll proceed,” He said. “... If people are coming out, it’ll be worth it.”
Tickets are good for any game — at any venue — on the day they’re purchased.
For schedule updates, check @GHSFutbol and @GHSAthletics on Twitter.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
I-10/I-20 Blast Tournament varsity schedule
Time
Herbert Wilson
GHS Track Field
Milner Stadium
St. Patrick
West Harrison
Friday
4:30 p.m.
Resurrection v. Jackson Prep
6 p.m.
Gulfport girls v. Madison Central
Oak Grove girls v. St. Martin
7:30 p.m.
Gulfport v. Madison Central
Hancock v. Oak Grove
Saturday
9 a.m.
Gautier girls v. Pass Christian
Pascagoula v. Clinton
St. Patrick girls v. Pearl
West Harrison v. Sacred Heart
10:30 a.m.
Moss Point v. Petal
South Jones girls v. Clinton
Biloxi v. Jackson Prep
Pass Christian v. Resurrection
West Harrison girls v. Sacred Heart
Noon
St. Andrews girls v. Gautier
Hancock v. Clinton
Pascagoula girls v. Sacred Heart
St. Patrick v. St. Andrews
West Harrison v. St. Stanislaus
1:30 p.m.
Clinton girls v. Sacred Heart
South Jones v. Ocean Springs
Petal girls v. St. Patrick
3 p.m.
St. Andrews girls v. Pass Christian
St. Stanislaus v. St. Andrews
Moss Point v. Gautier
Pearl v. St. Patrick
Pass Christian v. Sacred Heart
4:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart girls v. St. Martin
Oak Grove v. South Jones
Resurrection girls v. Hancock
I-10/I-20 Blast Tournament Schedule
Gulfport Sportsplex
Time
Field 1
Field 2
Field 3
Field 4
Saturday
10:30 a.m.
Gulfport girls v. West Jones
Madison Central v. Ocean Springs
Bay v. Meridian
Bay girls v. Petal
Noon
Gulfport v. West Jones
Madison Central girls v. Ocean Springs
Resurrection girls v. Meridian
1:30 p.m.
West Jones girls v. Our Lady Academy
Biloxi girls v. South Jones
Jackson Prep v. Oak Grove
George County girls v. Pearl
3 p.m.
Biloxi v. Meridian
George County boys v. Stone
4:30 p.m.
Oak Grove girls v. Biloxi
Pascagoula v. West Jones
George County v. Bay
6 p.m.
Gautier v. Stone
George County v. Bay
Meridian girls v. Pascagoula
Petal v. Pearl
