Prep Roundup: Resurrection remains unbeaten in soccer

Jarrett Green had a hattrick as Resurrection defeated West Harrison 5-0 on Tuesday night. Patrick Larsen and Nick Dickinson also scored for the unbeaten Eagles (10-0-1).
OLA 2, Long Beach girls 1: Kiley Jacob and Olivia Gelpi each scored for the Lady Crescents.
Basketball
Harrison Central 71, Hancock 42: Arie’Anna Norwood and Chyna Allen scored 20 and 19 points respectively for the Red Rebelettes, coached by Nancy Ladner.
No. 6 Harrison Central 80, Hancock 45: Daquan Perkins led the Red Rebels (10-5) with 10 points. Josh Green added 11.
No. 5 Pass Christian 37, St. Stanislaus 30: PCHS’ Demarcus Boyd led the Pirates past the Rockachaws with 12 points. Luke Ladner scored seven for SSC, while Darius Pittman scored six points with 11 rebounds.
