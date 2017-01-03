Prep roundup: No. 10 Moss Point girls upset No. 2 Bay

Robyn Lee scored 17 and LaMiracle Sims chipped in 15 as No. 10 Moss Points’ girls upset No. 2 Bay High 47-46 on Tuesday. Brienna Miller added 10 points for the Lady Tigers. Jamaya Galloway scored 29 for Bay.
Christian Collegiate Academy girls 46, Resurrection 18: Sam Burleson led CCA (7-2) with 28 points. Jill Peterman scored 11 points and recorded five steals.
No. 6 East Central girls 47, Stone 38: Sania Wells scored 21 and Ressie Doss added 10 points for ECHS (13-1). Emily Calloway led Stone with 10 points.
Christian Collegiate Academy 43, Resurrection 30: Caleb Whitaker and Codie Coffman-Hayes led CCA (4-4) with 13 and 12 points respectively.
St. Patrick girls 65, Perry Central 30: Morgan McCrea led St. Patrick with 17 points. Mary Tubb added 15.
Soccer
Other scores: Oak Grove girls 5, Ocean Springs 2
Comments