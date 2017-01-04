Why Coast athletes, high schools are taking to Twitter — and why you should, too

1:44 Moss Point stuns Bay High Pause

2:58 Burglary suspects caught on camera

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:25 Long Beach man wants to give your plants a swing

1:26 Meridian's Ronald Norman talks about Pascagoula game

1:34 Allow the All-South Mississippi standouts to introduce themselves

0:57 Last ditch comeback gives South victory

0:37 Meridian proves too much for Gulfport

1:35 St. Thomas Aquinas star Sam Bruce chooses UM