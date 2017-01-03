New All-American Chase Rogers holding out for next big offer

The next month could be rather interesting for St. Stanislaus tight end Chase Rogers.
The record-setting Rockachaw was named a first-team All-American by MaxPreps.com, landing on the team after pulling in 61 passes for 1,042 yards and 13 touchdowns — ranking in the top 12 nationally among tight ends in each category.
Despite the national recognition, on the heels of a career where he set Mississippi records for receiving yards (3,729) and receiving touchdowns (44), Rogers is still a free agent as far as recruiting is concerned.
Rogers originally committed to Tennessee in March, but decommitted Nov. 13 to pursue other opportunities.
Since that time, Rogers has drawn interest from LSU and Texas, among other schools.
Rogers is high on Texas, although new UT coach Tom Herman flipped tight ends from SMU and Nebraska in the last week. The recent additions give the Longhorns just 11 commitments, so there’s still plenty of room should Texas opt to take another tight end.
As is, Rogers said the UT staff has remained in contact with him and he still plans to take in Austin, Texas, on an official visit Jan. 13-15.
A new school — with a new coach — recently jumped into the mix.
Rogers said Oregon started showing interest after hiring former South Florida coach Willie Taggart, He recently set an official visit for Jan. 20-22.
“They started talking to me on Christmas Eve,” Rogers said. “One of their commits actually messaged me and then I started hearing from their coaches.
“They’ve always been one of my top teams, so we’ll see what happens there.”
Quack, quack, quack
Rogers said Taggart and the Ducks check off plenty of boxes for him.
“It’s a great school and they don’t have any tight ends (committed) right now,” he said. “They have a damn good head coach and I like the offense they run. It’s kind of far away but I can handle that. That’s not a big deal to me.”
With less than a month until national signing day, Rogers isn’t sweating his uncertain future just yet.
“Right now, I don’t have the offer (from Texas or Oregon) but I’m kind of expecting to get them. If those don’t work ... I don’t want to settle somewhere. I want to go somewhere I feel wanted and some of my offers right now, I don’t feel wanted.”
Rogers later added: “I’m still optimistic. I’m not worried because I have options. It’s nerve wracking, but I’m just letting it take off and see where it goes. I’m just putting it in God’s hands.”
Rogers currently claims 14 offers from Memphis, Wake Forest, Troy, South Alabama, Tulane, Cal, Arkansas State, UAB, Colorado State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Texas-San Antonio, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.
The Rebels and Rogers have remained in contact on and off, but with possible NCAA sanctions ahead and having just signed three tight ends in 2016, Ole Miss may not sign a tight end in ’17.
With three official visit spots still up in the air, Rogers said he’ll likely visit Oxford as well, leaving two more weekends available.
According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Rogers is the No. 29 tight end in the 2017 class and third-best uncommitted player at his position. The ranking also has Rogers as Mississippi’s 11th-best prospect overall and the second-best available recruit behind Starkville linebacker Willie Gay.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
