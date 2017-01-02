Picayune big man is Sun Herald boys Player of the Week

Picayune senior forward Stephane Ayangma made an impressive showing during the Picayune Christmas Tournament last week and has earned the Sun Herald Player of the Week honor for boys basketball.
Ayangma averaged 24.5 points and 14 rebounds in a pair of wins last week. He had 17 points and 12 rebounds in a 38-28 win over Lafeyette. He put up 32 points and 16 rebounds in a 58-45 win over D'Iberville.
Ayangma is listed at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds. Picayune (12-6) is ranked No. 8 in this week’s Sun Herald Top 10.
