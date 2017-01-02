Biloxi senior is the Sun Herald girls Player of the Week

Biloxi senior Breanna Riley helped the Lady Indians to a pair of impressive wins last week, averaging 17 points over the two games at the Bay High Christmas Tournament to earn the Sun Herald Player of the Week honor for girls basketball.
Riley scored 12 points in a 54-29 win over St. Martin on the opening day of the tournament and put up 22 in a 69-62 win over Meridian on the second day.
The 5-foot-6 guard is averaging 11.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 steals this season for the Lady Indians (12-6).
Biloxi is ranked No. 3 in this week's Sun Herald Top 10.
