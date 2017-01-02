Sun Herald Top 10: Biloxi boys, Harrison Central girls begin region play on top

With region play getting in full swing this week, the Harrison Central girls and Biloxi boys remain the No. 1 teams on the Coast.
In a week full of tournament action, the Harrison Central girls may have had the most impressive victory a week ago with a 78-45 drubbing of Southaven in the “Slam Dunk at the Hump” on Dec. 26 in Starkville. Southaven has been one of the better 6A teams this year with a record of 12-2.
The Red Rebelettes (11-1) are a 5-0 against the rest of this week's Sun Herald Top 10, including two wins over the No. 2 Bay High Lady Tigers (12-4).
The Harrison Central girls begin Region 8-6A play with three consecutive road games, starting with Tuesday's contest at No. 9 Hancock (8-8).
The Red Rebelettes travel to No. 4 Gulfport (10-7) on Friday in one of the more intriguing matches of the week. The Lady Admirals won three out of four games in a tournament in Mobile last week, including a 45-41 win over a strong LeFlore (Ala.) team.
The Biloxi boys (13-2) will be riding a six-game winning streak when they open their Region 8-6A slate on Friday with a home game against Hancock.
Seber Windham's Biloxi squad beat Wayne County and Gautier last week in the Bay High Christmas tournament despite not having a full roster on hand.
Senior forward/guard Fred Ramsey-Thompson continues to lead the Indians in scoring with an average of 16.7 points.
The Pascagoula boys (12-4) continue to sit at No. 2 this week after winning two of three games in Gulfport's Hardwood Holiday Classic last week. The Panthers topped Harrison Central and West Harrison and pushed the state's top team, Meridian, to the final moments in a 53-48 loss.
Gulfport sits at No. 4 in this week’s poll. The Admirals (10-6) beat Long Beach and Harrison Central in their tournament before falling 50-39 to Meridian in the championship game.
Gulfport will again play Harrison Central on Friday to begin 8-6A competition.
Boys Top 10
School (PTS)
Record
PVS
1. Biloxi (30)
13-2
1
2. Pascagoula (26)
12-4
2
3. Bay High (25)
12-4
3
4. Gulfport (21)
10-6
4
5. Pass Christian (15)
8-5
6
6. Harrison Central (14)
8-5
5
7. George County (12)
12-1
8
8. Picayune (11)
12-4
9
9. St. Martin (8)
12-6
7
10. D’Iberville (3)
8-5
10
Girls Top 10
School (PTS)
Record
PVS
1. Harrison Central (30)
11-1
1
2. Bay High (27)
12-4
2
3. Biloxi (24)
12-6
3
4. Gulfport (19)
10-7
7
5. Ocean Springs (17)
9-5
5
6. East Central (16)
11-2
6
7. St. Martin (14)
9-8
4
8. Pass Christian (9)
9-9
8
9. Hancock (5)
8-8
10
10. Moss Point (4)
8-5
9
Comments