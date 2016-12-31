Prep Roundup: Ayangma lifts Picayune to Tournament championship

Stephane Ayangma scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Picayune won its Christmas Tournament with a 38-28 victory over Lafayette on Friday night. The Maroon Tide improved to 12-4.
D’Iberville 51, St. Stanislaus 46: The Warriors prevailed in the Picayune Christmas Tournament behind Shamond Hoye’s 18 points. Lazarius Ratcliff added 12. SSC was led by Jeremiah Reynoso’s 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists, Delvin Henry added 11 points off the bench.
Seminary 68, Christian Collegiate Academy 29: Caleb Whitaker scored 12 points as the Bulldogs fell to 3-4.
CCA girls split: The Lady Bulldogs beat Sacred Heart 44-43 on Thursday as Jill Peterman scored 23 points. North Forrest beat CCA 49-43 on Friday as Peterman scored 17.
In other games: Moss Point girls beat Gentry 51-48, Brandon girls 52, Moss Point 46; Moss Point boys 60, South Jones 56.
