Prep roundup: Ocean Springs boys bounce back in big way

Ocean Springs boys bounced back from a Paul Wallace Classic loss to Stone by beating East Central 59-27 on Thursday. Jordan Brack led the Greyhounds (8-6) with 22 points. Will Evans recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 10 rebounds. Terell McAdams scored 12 points to lead ECHS.
St. Patrick girls 47, George County 37: Morgan McCrea scored 17 points as the Lady Irish (9-4) won at the Vancleave’s Paul Wallace Classic.
Grace Baptist Academy Christmas Invitational scores: GBA 55, Lighthouse Christian Academy (Pensacola, Fla.) 49; GBA 78, Capital City Prep (Baton Rouge, La.) 55.
Lafayette County 49, St. Stanislaus 35: Drew Burnett led SSC with 16 points and eight rebounds. Luke Ladner added eight points and six rebounds.
Harrison Central 59, West Harrison 47: The Red Rebels had three different players score in double digits Wednesday as they advanced to face Gulfport on Thursday in the tournament semifinals.
Dajon Whitworth led the way with 16 points. Anthony Barnett and Daquan Perkins both added 15 points. Quieran Gray led all scorers with 21 points for West Harrison (3-8).
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments