Biloxi overtakes Gautier at Bay High Christmas Tournament

Biloxi defeated Gautier 29-12 on the closing night of the Bay High Christmas Invitational.
Gautier took a 2-0 lead three minutes into the game. with just over five minutes remaining on the first quarter clock. Biloxi answered with a 10-0 run before the Gators scored again. The Gators scored on consecutive possessions to get within 10-6, but got no closer.
Biloxi (13-2) closed out the first half with a five-point run as Ahmad Arrington sank an eight-footer with just over two minutes remaining in the first half. Fred Ramsey-Thompson closed out the first half scoring with a 3-pointer from the corner, giving the Indians a 15-6 halftime lead.
Zhi Hopson gave Biloxi a 19-point lead on a three-point play as he scored off of a rebound in traffic, and he was fouled and made the free throw with just under four minutes remaining in the game.
“When you play a Gautier team, you’re not going to score 60 or 70 points,” said Biloxi coach Seber Windham. “My team is built to play fast, but tonight we kind of pulled the reins a little bit. And be patient. I thought my guys executed and did a pretty good job at that.
“Defensively, you always want to get better, especially going into division play. I think at one point they had eight points for a while, even into the fourth quarter. When you hold a team to eight points, you’re doing yourself justice, defensively. That’s what we’ve been preaching: defensively getting better with every game, rebound the basketball.”
Dontavius Proby led the Indians with 9 points. Ramsey-Thompson and Hopson each scored 7 points.
Biloxi Girls 69, Meridian 62: Biloxi held off a late run by Meridian. Biloxi (12-6) led 63-48 when Meridian strung together a 9-0 run to get within 63-57 with two minutes remaining in the game. The Lady Indians outscored Meridian the rest of the way as Breanna Riley sank two free throws and Anna Thigpen scored twice under the basket.
“We’re getting better with every game, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” said Biloxi coach Devin Hill. “I don’t think we defended the three-point ball very well, but we wanted to stop them from attacking and penetrating.
“With doing that you have to step down and help a lot. I thought our girls stuck to our game plan. I was proud of the way our girls stuck to the game plan and competed at a high level.”
Riley led Biloxi with 22 points, followed by Gabrielle Fantroy with 13, Shylia McGee with 15 and Thigpen with 11.
Arianna Patton led Meridian with 14 points, followed by Jabresha Smith’s 13. TyMesha Reed added 12, Unesha Walker scored 11.
In other games:
Bay High girls 55, West Harrison 42:Jamaya Galloway led Bay High with 24 points; Amari Pittman scored 17. Deseree Moore and Deniyah Downs led West Harrison with 16 points each, and Allanah Turner added 12 points.
Faith Academy girls 58, St. Martin 51: Khyli Rankins led Faith Academy with 22 points. Destiny Ramos scored 16 points and Destiny Sanchez scored 15.
Wayne County girls 45, Pascagoula 32: Jadona Davis led Wayne County with 20 points.
Pass High girls 57, Lawrence County 49: Cayla Obillo led the Lady Pirates with 15 points; Maliyah Bullard added 12 points, followed by Daysia Dedeaux with 9. Camryn Davis led Lawrence County with 20 points; Sandi Garner scored 15 points.
