Vancleave squeaks past Pearl River Central at Paul Wallace Tournament

Tyler Jacobs didn’t score a point for Vancleave, but perhaps came up with the biggest plays as the Bulldogs edged Pearl River Central 39-36 in the opening round of the Paul Wallace Classic Wednesday.
A.J. Banks came out hot for the Blue Devils, sinking four 3-pointers as Pearl River raced out to a 25-17 lead at the half.
At the half, Johnson said he made an adjustment to the Bulldogs defense, going to a box-and-one with Jacobs assigned to Banks. Banks didn’t score in the second half.
“Banks shot the cover off the ball in the first half,” said Vancleave coach Robert Johnson. “We had to slow him down. We took the ball out of his hands. Jacobs played a very good defensive game and prevented him from hitting his shots.I think (the box and one) frustrated their players.’’
With the Blue Devils finding points hard to come by, Trevor Davis took over on offense for the Bulldogs. After scoring only four points in a quiet first half, Davis doubled his point total in the third quarter before scoring seven in the fourth quarter, hitting a key 3-pointer and four-of-six free throws down the line.
With 2.8 seconds left to play, Kylan Johnson hit second of two free throws to put Vancleave (8-6) up by three, 39-36. Needing a trey to force overtime, the Blue Devils threw the inbounds outside the arc, but Davis’s steal sealed the Bulldogs win.
“We are trying to find ourselves,” said Johnson. In the last few games, we’ve gotten better. But we’ve been missing free throws, open layups, and committing too many turnovers. But we made some tough shots tonight.”
Davis paced the Bulldogs with 15 points. Gage Short added 10 points.
Banks finished with 12 points, all on 3-pointers in the first half. Willie Reece finished with 11 points, scoring five of the Blue Devils’ 11 second-half points.
George County 53, East Central 45: Jamar Jackson hit three of his four free throw attempts in the final minute as the Rebels outlasted East Central 53-45 in the opening round of the boys bracket in the Paul Wallace Classic at Vancleave High School Wednesday.
George County started pulling away late in the second quarter behind five points from Jaquan Hawkins, leading 28-22 at the halftime break. Lamarkus Hayes hit a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter to help George County built its lead to 42-32 going into the final quarter.
East Central, though, refused to go away behind the hot hand of Preston Walker, who hit a pair of treys in each the third and fourth quarter. However the Rebels would not let the Hornets get within five points for the rest of the game.
Cameron Hartsfield led George County with 12 points. Hawkins added 11 points. Hayes finished with nine points, LaRaymond Spivery contributed eight.
Walker connected on six three-pointers for East Central and led all scorers with 24 points. Terrell Hooks was second on the Hornets scoring charts with eight points.
Stone High girls 56, St. Patrick 52: Elaundra Hartfield exploded for 10 points in the fourth quarter to spark a 19-13 Tomcat run over the final eight minutes for the Lady Tomcats.
Behind Emily Calloway, who scored six of her eight points in the opening quarter, the Tomcats outscored St. Patrick 15-4 over the first eight minutes of play.
St. Patrick responded, though, with Morgan McCrea, who scored 10 in the second quarter to cut the Tomcats lead to 26-23 at the half. McCrea added eight in the third quarter as St. Patrick entered the final period holding a 39-37 advantage.
Samantha Herrien added 13 points for the Tomcats, Hydia Mcdonald contributed 10 points.
McCrea finished with 23 points for St. Patrick. Anna Clare Colson scored 11 points for the Irish.
Stone High 54, Ocean Springs 50: Landon Arnold scored four points and Caleb Chandler hit his fourth 3-pointer in the game, one in every quarter, as the Tomcats held off Ocean Springs.
Stone held Darien Wallace and Malcolm Magee to two combined points in the first half. However, in the second half, Magee came to life, scoring nine in the third quarter and four in the final quarter as Ocean Springs made its run for the win. It took Wallace an extra quarter to find life, scoring all eight of his game points in the final quarter, but the Greyhounds couldn’t prevail in the end.
Arnold finished with 16 points to pace Stone, Chandler added 12. Enrique Whaley added 10 points for the Tomcats.
Jordan Brack led Ocean Springs with 19 points. Magee had 15 points, 13 in the second half.
St. Patrick 69, Greene County 50: St. Patrick opened the second half on fire behind seven points from Tucker Santiago and six from Jack Magandy as the Irish went on a 22-11 run in the third quarter to take a commanding 50-32 lead into the fourth quarter. Magandy led St. Patrick with 18 points. Tavian Strobridge added 16 points for the Fighting Irish, Santiago added 12.
Larue Weaver led Greene County with 15 points. Fred McGee and Jared Nicholson scored nine points each for the Wildcats.
Greene County girls 42, Pearl River Central 35: Jamya Hardy scored four of her eight points and McKaylee Bray connected on a trey as Greene County outlasted Pearl River Central. Ranisha Gunn led Greene County with 10 points while Bray finished with six points on two treys.Kayla Ryan paced the Devils with 12 points.
East Central girls 60, George County 29: Sania Wells scored 26 points as East Central (10-1) doubled George County. Cayce Fulton added 11 points and seven rebounds. Ressie Doss and Madison Pearson scored eight points each. Reagan Husband led George County with 10 points.
Gautier 42, Vancleave 26: Ziyuna Grady scored 16 points to lead Gautier. Melanie Demoran paced Vancleave with 10 points.
