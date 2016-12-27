Ramsey-Thompson catches fire as Biloxi clips Wayne County

Biloxi trailed Wayne County for nearly three quarters in Bay St. Louis on Tuesday, but Fred Ramsey-Thompson got the Indians going late in the third quarter for a 43-42 win on the first day of the Bay High Christmas Tournament.
Ramsey-Thompson scored seven consecutive points with just over a minute and a half remaining in the third quarter. He scored off of a rebound and put-back to give the Indians their first lead of the game at 29-27. With just under a minute to play in the period, he broke free for a layup to extend the lead to 31-27. With 15 seconds left in the quarter, he sank a three-pointer to close out third quarter scoring.
He added another 6 points in the fourth quarter: a 10-footer, a rebound and put back and two clutch free throws with six seconds remaining in the game to secure the win.
"He's got to be our guy," Biloxi coach Seber Windham said. "He's our leader; he's our go-to guy. Everybody knows that. He's got to make plays for us. He stepped up and made some plays for us tonight.
Ramsey-Thompson led the Indians with 17 points on the night. Marquis Powe led the War Eagles with 17.
"These games here are really trying to get us ready for division play," said Windham. "Gulfport, Harrison Central, Hancock - a really good division.
"We started a different lineup tonight; we had a lot of kids out of town," Windham explained. "We wanted to play some young kids tonight, and we got them in. We kind of struggled, especially in the first quarter. Once we got a flow of the game, everything went okay. You've got to give credit to Wayne County. They're athletic. They're quick. They've got a lot of tools. They played in the 5A state championship game last year. There's no coincidence for that."
Biloxi will play the tournament's final game on Wednesday against Gautier at 7:30 p.m.. Wayne County plays Lawrence County at 4:30.
Lady Tigers have no answer for Wayne County's Davis
Wayne County's 6-foot-4 center, Jadon Davis, scored 8 points in the final 4 minutes of regulation, sparking the Lady War Eagles to a 48-46 win over Bay High.
Bay High had a 6-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, but that advantage evaporated with Davis leading the way for Wayne Ccounty.
Davis scored two baskets off of layups in traffic and two baskets off a rebounds and a put-back in the fourth quarter to help send the game into overtime.
"We didn't play good at all," said Lady Tigers' coach Debbie Triplett. "That girl just rebounded and rebounded and rebounded. We just didn't do a good job at all of blocking out. You can't win like that."
The Lady Tigers let a couple of opportunities get away from them with the game tied at 41-41 in regulation. The first was a turnover on an inbound ball as they failed to put the ball in play. The second was on a mishandled pass under the basket.
"I preach to them all the time that every possession is valuable; you've got to get a good shot out of it," Triplett said. "You can't make those kind of turnovers and win. This is one we could've won."
Davis led the Lady War Eagles with 20 points. Nia Henderson and Rashondra Rankin each added 13 points.
Jamaya Galloway led Bay High with 20 points.
The Lady Tigers' record stands at 11-4. They play West Harrison in the opening game on Wednesday.
Other games at Bay High on Tuesday: Pascagoula girls 44, Pass Christian 41; Biloxi girls 54, St. Martin 29; Faith Academy girls 67, Meridian 59; Lawrence County girls 62, West Harrison 59; Lawrence County boys 39, Gautier 32.
Wednesday’s schedule
10:30 — Bay High vs.. West Harrison
12:00 — St. Martin vs. Faith Academy
1:30 — Pascagoula vs. Wayne County
3:00 — Lawrence County vs.. Pass Christian
4:30 — Wayne County (B) vs. Lawrence County (B)
6:00 — Meridian vs. Biloxi
7:30 — Biloxi (B) vs. Gautier (B)
