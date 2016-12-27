High School Sports

Gulfport girls win two tournament games in Mobile

The Gulfport girls picked up a big 45-41 win over Leflore (Ala.) in the first game of the day Tuesday afternoon at the UMS-Wright Tournament in Mobile.

Nishiana Heard scored 15 points to lead the Lady Admirals and Amyjah Hardnett scored 10.

Leflore dropped to 13-2 with the loss.

Gulfport girls 60, Saraland 21: Whitney Johnson scored 12 and Amyjah Hardnett contributed 11 points as the Lady Admirals won their second game of the day in Mobile.

Gulfport (9-6) will play Davidson at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the tournament semifinals.

