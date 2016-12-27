Mississippi’s top football prospect is headed out of state

The Magnolia State's top high school prospect is headed out of state.
Clinton senior running back Cam Akers announced Tuesday night that he is verbally committing to attend Florida State.
Akers, who said he didn't make his final choice until about three days ago, is rated the No. 2 running back in the nation by 247sports.com.
"I never wanted to go too far from home," Akers said, according to Jake Thompson of The Oxford Eagle. "(Tallahassee) is not that far from home."
The 5-foot-11, 213-pound Akers picked the Seminoles over Alabama, Ole Miss, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee.
Akers played quarterback at Clinton and led his team to a Class 6A state title in his senior year. As a senior, he threw for 3,128 yards and 31 touchdowns while running 242 times for 2,105 yards and 34 touchdowns.
Comments