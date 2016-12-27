3 Coast basketball tournaments playing games on Wednesday

If you’re a high school basketball fan, you’ll have plenty of games to watch Wednesday in South Mississippi.
There will be three high school basketball tournaments playing games on Wednesday in the state’s southernmost six counties.
The Gulfport Hardwood Holiday Classic begins its three-day run on Wednesday and will feature all boys teams.
The Bay High Christmas Tournament, which features boys and girls teams, will be in its second and final day of competition on Wednesday.
Vancleave’s Paul Wallace Classic also includes boys and girls team and will last Wednesday-Friday. There will be eight games played at Vancleave on Wednesday.
The Picayune Christmas Tournament doesn’t get started until Thursday.
Here’s a full schedule for Wednesday and Thursday’s slate of games at Picayune:
Wednesday's games
Gulfport Hardwood Holiday Classic
3 p.m. — St. Martin vs. Pascagoula
4:30 p.m. — Madison Central vs. Meridian
6 p.m. — Long Beach vs. Gulfport
7:30 p.m. — Harrison Central vs. West Harrison
Vancleave's Paul Wallace Classic
9 a.m. — St. Patrick girls vs. Stone High
10:30 a.m. — Ocean Springs vs. Stone High
Noon — Greene County girls vs. Pearl River Central
1:30 p.m. — Greene County vs. St. Patrick
3 p.m. — East Central girls vs. George County
4:30 p.m. — East Central vs. George County
6 p.m. — Gautier girls vs. Vancleave
7:30 p.m. — Pearl River Central vs. Vancleave
Bay High Christmas Tournament
10:30 a.m. — Bay High girls vs. West harrison
Noon — St. Martin girls vs. Faith Academy
1:30 p.m. — Pascagoula girls vs. Wayne County
3 p.m. — Lawrence County girls vs. Pass Christian
4:30 p.m. — Wayne County vs. Lawrence County
6 p.m. — Meridian girls vs. Biloxi
7:30 p.m. —Biloxi boys vs. Gautier
Thursday’s games
Picayune Christmas Tournament
2 p.m. — D'Iberville girls vs. Lafayette
3:30 p.m. — St. Stanislaus vs. Lafayette
5 p.m. — OLA girls vs. Picayune
6:30 p.m. — D'Iberville vs. Picayune
