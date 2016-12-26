Sun Herald Top 10: Big week for tourney action on Coast

The Biloxi boys and Harrison Central girls continue to keep a firm grasp on the No. 1 spots in this week's Sun Herald Top 10 for boys and girls high school basketball.
Headed into Monday night's game against Southaven in Starkville, the Lady Rebelettes of Harrison Central (10-1) had yet to lose a game this season against in-state competition.
Harrison Central's lone loss this season was a 76-68 decision to Faith Academy out of Mobile, Ala., on Dec. 6 in Lyman.
Junior guard Chyna Allen and junior center Da'Mia Henry are both scoring in double digits this season to lead Harrison Central. Allen is averaging 17.3 points and 4.2 assists a game.
The Biloxi boys (11-2) have two games this week in the Bay High Christmas Tournament. The Indians play Wayne County at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Gautier at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
“They’ve got a really good team and they’re really well coached,” Biloxi coach Seber Windham said of Wayne County. “Wayne County always has some of the best athletes in the state and they’ve got a couple of guys back from the team that lost in the (Class 5A) state title game. I know they’re eager to play Biloxi.”
There will will be plenty of boys basketball action in South Mississippi this week with the Gulfport Hardwood Holiday Classic serving as one of the top events. The Paul Wallace Classic, a boys tournament, will be played Wednesday-Friday at Vancleave and the Picayune Christmas Tournament will be played on Thursday and Friday.
The Gulfport Holiday Hardwood Classic will run Wednesday-Friday and feature six teams from the Coast – No. 2 Pascagoula (10-3), No. 4 Gulfport (8-5), No. 5 Harrison Central (8-3), No. 7 St. Martin (11-4), West Harrison (3-7) and Long Beach (5-5).
Madison Central and Meridian are the two out-of-town schools taking part in the tournament at Bert Jenkins Gymnasium. Meridian (12-1) is considered by many to be the best team in the state, but the Wildcats fell in their last game, 65-53, to Forest Hill.
The Gulfport tournament starts at 3 p.m. on Wednesday with St. Martin taking on Pascagoula. At 4:30 p.m., Madison Central will face Meridian. Long Beach-Gulfport is set for 6 p.m. and Harrison Central-West Harrison follows at 7:30 p.m.
Meridian is coached by Ronald Norman, who stepped down at Pascagoula after the 2015-16 season to take over the Wildcats. If both Meridian and Pascagoula win Wednesday, they are set to meet at 3 p.m. on Thursday.
Vancleave's Paul Wallace Classic has one ranked team in the field, the No. 8 George County boys. The games begin Wednesday with Ocean Springs-Stone High tipping off at 10:30 a.m. Greene County-St. Patrick will follow at 1:30 p.m., East Central-George County is at 4:30 p.m. and Pearl River Central-Vancleave caps the opening day at 7:30 p.m.
The Picayune Christmas Tournament will be played on Thursday and Friday, featuring boys and girls squads. The No. 10 D'Iberville boys (7-4) will play No. 9 Picayune (10-4) at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the final game of the first day.
The first game of the day on Thursday will be a 2 p.m. girls game between D'Iberville and Lafayette. A boys game featuring St. Stanislaus and Lafayette will follow at 3:30 p.m. The Picayune and OLA girls will play at 5 p.m.
Boys Top 10
School (PTS)
Record
PVS
1. Biloxi (30)
11-2
1
2. Pascagoula (27)
10-3
T2
3. Bay High (24)
10-3
4
4. Gulfport (18)
8-5
7
5. Harrison Central (16)
8-3
T2
6. Pass Christian (15)
8-5
T8
7. St. Martin (13)
11-3
T5
8. George County (12)
9-1
T5
9. Picayune (7)
10-4
T8
10. D’Iberville (3)
7-4
10
Girls Top 10
School (PTS)
Record
PVS
1. Harrison Central (30)
10-1
1
2. Bay (27)
11-3
2
3. Biloxi (23)
10-6
3
4. St. Martin (22)
9-6
4
5. Ocean Springs (18)
9-5
5
6. East Central (15)
9-2
6
7. Gulfport (11)
7-6
7
8. Pass Christian (9)
8-8
9
9. Moss Point (6)
6-3
8
10. Hancock (3)
8-6
T10
Receiving votes: Pearl River Central (1; 8-3; T10)
