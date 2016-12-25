Sun Herald All-South Mississippi football team

OFFENSE
Myles Brennan
School: St. Stanislaus
Class: Senior
Position: Quarterback
Stats/Accolades: 275 of 399 passes for 3,982 yards, 48 touchdowns and three interceptions; didn’t throw interception during regular season; set Mississippi career passing records for touchdowns (166) and yards (15,138) LSU commitment; Three-time Sun Herald Player of the Year; Class 4A Mr. Football.
LaRaymond Spivery
School: George County
Class: Senior
Position: Quarterback
Stats/accolades: Led state with 4,209 passing yards; threw for 28 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, ran for 1,200 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns; All-State.
Tony Brown
School: East Central
Class: Junior
Position: Running back
Stats/accolades: Led state, ranked fourth in the nation with 3,317 rushing yards; ran for 41 touchdowns; set Coast record for rushing yardage; Class 4A All-State Offensive MVP.
Terrion Avery
School: Stone High
Class: Senior
Position: Running back
Stats/accolades: Ran for 2,227 yards and 26 touchdowns; All-State.
Keon Moore
School: Harrison Central
Class: Junior
Position: Running back
Stats/Accolades: Ran for 1,775 yards, 23 touchdowns; All-state; All-Region 4-6A.
Jesse Pernell
School: Poplarville
Class: Senior
Position: Fullback
Stats/accolades: Ran for 1,830 yards and 27 touchdowns; led Poplarville to first 4A South State title; All-State.
Joshua Littles
School: Picayune
Class: Senior
Position: Athlete
Stats/Accolades: Ran for 2,399 yards and 25 touchdowns as a senior; 22 tackles, one interception, one fumble caused; All-State.
Kalem Reddix
School: St. Martin
Class: Senior
Position: Receiver
Stats/accolades: Ranked second in state and 11th in nation in receiving yardage with 1,774 yards; had 96 receptions and 20 touchdowns; All-State; Colorado State commit; two-time All-South Mississippi Team member.
Tyrese Fryfogle
School: George County
Class: Senior
Position: Receiver
Stats/accolades: Caught 89 passes for 1,430 yards and 13 touchdowns; holds Ole Miss offer; All-State; two-time All-South Mississippi Team member.
Austin Williams
School: Ocean Springs
Class: Senior
Position: Receiver
Stats/accolades: Caught 48 passes for 697 yards and 13 touchdowns; Mississippi State commit; All-State; two-time All-South Mississippi Team member.
Chase Rogers
School: St. Stanislaus
Class: Senior
Position: Tight end
Stats/Accolades: 61 receptions for 1,042 yards, 13 touchdowns; All-State; two-time All-South Mississippi Team member.
Paul Gainer
School: Gautier
Class: Senior
Position: Offensive line
Stats/accolades: Mississippi State commit; two-time All-South Mississippi Team member.
Conner Estes
School: East Central
Class: Senior
Position: Offensive line
Stats/accolades: Helped pave the way for Tony Brown's record-breaking numbers; Louisiana Tech commit.
Louis Paul Smith
School: D’Iberville
Class: Sophomore
Position: Offensive lineman
Stats/accolades: All Region 4-6A, member of Region 4-6A championship team.
Jacob Shoemaker
School: Harrison Central
Class: Senior
Position: Offensive lineman
Stats/Accolades: All Region 4-6A, one of Coast’s top offensive linemen.
DEFENSE
James Jackson
School: Pascagoula
Class: Senior
Position: Defensive line
Stats/accolades: Was standout on offensive and defensive lines; Mississippi State enrollee; two-time All-South Mississippi Team member.
Jackson Byrd
School: Resurrection
Class: Junior
Position: Defensive line
Stats/accolades: Made 82 tackles, including 24 for negative yardage and five sacks; All-State.
Karlos Dillard
School: Gulfport
Class: Junior
Position: Linebacker
Stats/Accolades: 146 total tackles, two interceptions, All-state, All Region 4-6A.
Rayshon Marcel
School: Moss Point
Class: Senior
Position: Linebacker
Stats/accolades: Led Moss Point with 117 tackles; All-State; Jones County Junior College commit.
Matt Inlow
School: Pascagoula
Class: Senior
Position: Linebacker
Stats/accolades: Led Pascagoula with 155 tackles, make 16 tackles for negative yardage; All-State.
J’arius Warren
School: Long Beach
Class: Senior
Position: Linebacker
Stats/Accolades: 126 total tackles; Navy commit.
Brian Taylor
School: Picayune
Class: Junior
Position: Linebacker
Stats/Accolades: 105 total tackles, interception, four caused fumbles.
V.J. Swanier
School: Pass Christian
Class: Senior
Position: Linebacker
Stats/Accolades: 86 total tackles, three interceptions, rushed for 1,281 yards, 17 touchdowns, All-State.
Andrew Seward
School: East Central
Class: Senior
Position: Safety
Stats/accolades: Led the Coast, ranked second in the state with 172 tackles; All-State.
Aritaeus Johnson
School: Poplarville
Class: Senior
Position: Cornerback
Stats/accolades: Tied for third in the state with nine interceptions; All-State.
Tyler Barnes
School: D’Iberville
Class: Senior
Position: Cornerback
Stats/Accolades: 136 total tackles along with six tackles for loss, four interceptions, nine pass breakups, three blocked field goals and three forced fumbles, Region 4-6A MVP, Southern Miss commitment; All-state.
Jiles Bradfield
School: Biloxi
Class: Senior
Position: Cornerback
Stats/Accolades: 69 tackles and four interceptions, All-state, All Region 4-6A.
R’Tarriun Johnson
School: Stone
Class: Senior
Position: Safety
Stats/Accolades: 131 total tackles, five interceptions, one pick-six, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries; All-state
Mason Hunt
School: Stone High
Class: Senior
Position: Kicker/punter
Stats/accolades: Of his 70 kickoffs, 57 were touchbacks; averaged 36.4 yards a punt; hit 4 of 8 field goals and 54 of 56 on extra points; All-state.
Jay Beech
School: Poplarville
Stats/accolades: Sun Herald coach of the year after guiding Hornets to first-ever berth in Class 4A state championship game, 29-10 record in three years as head coach.
Comments