December 25, 2016 2:00 AM

Sun Herald All-South Mississippi football team

By Patrick Ochs, Patrick Magee, James Jones

Sun Herald

OFFENSE

Myles Brennan

School: St. Stanislaus

Class: Senior

Position: Quarterback

Stats/Accolades: 275 of 399 passes for 3,982 yards, 48 touchdowns and three interceptions; didn’t throw interception during regular season; set Mississippi career passing records for touchdowns (166) and yards (15,138) LSU commitment; Three-time Sun Herald Player of the Year; Class 4A Mr. Football.

LaRaymond Spivery

School: George County

Class: Senior

Position: Quarterback

Stats/accolades: Led state with 4,209 passing yards; threw for 28 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, ran for 1,200 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns; All-State.

Tony Brown

School: East Central

Class: Junior

Position: Running back

Stats/accolades: Led state, ranked fourth in the nation with 3,317 rushing yards; ran for 41 touchdowns; set Coast record for rushing yardage; Class 4A All-State Offensive MVP.

Terrion Avery

School: Stone High

Class: Senior

Position: Running back

Stats/accolades: Ran for 2,227 yards and 26 touchdowns; All-State.

Keon Moore

School: Harrison Central

Class: Junior

Position: Running back

Stats/Accolades: Ran for 1,775 yards, 23 touchdowns; All-state; All-Region 4-6A.

Jesse Pernell

School: Poplarville

Class: Senior

Position: Fullback

Stats/accolades: Ran for 1,830 yards and 27 touchdowns; led Poplarville to first 4A South State title; All-State.

Joshua Littles

School: Picayune

Class: Senior

Position: Athlete

Stats/Accolades: Ran for 2,399 yards and 25 touchdowns as a senior; 22 tackles, one interception, one fumble caused; All-State.

Kalem Reddix

School: St. Martin

Class: Senior

Position: Receiver

Stats/accolades: Ranked second in state and 11th in nation in receiving yardage with 1,774 yards; had 96 receptions and 20 touchdowns; All-State; Colorado State commit; two-time All-South Mississippi Team member.

Tyrese Fryfogle

School: George County

Class: Senior

Position: Receiver

Stats/accolades: Caught 89 passes for 1,430 yards and 13 touchdowns; holds Ole Miss offer; All-State; two-time All-South Mississippi Team member.

Austin Williams

School: Ocean Springs

Class: Senior

Position: Receiver

Stats/accolades: Caught 48 passes for 697 yards and 13 touchdowns; Mississippi State commit; All-State; two-time All-South Mississippi Team member.

Chase Rogers

School: St. Stanislaus

Class: Senior

Position: Tight end

Stats/Accolades: 61 receptions for 1,042 yards, 13 touchdowns; All-State; two-time All-South Mississippi Team member.

Paul Gainer

School: Gautier

Class: Senior

Position: Offensive line

Stats/accolades: Mississippi State commit; two-time All-South Mississippi Team member.

Conner Estes

School: East Central

Class: Senior

Position: Offensive line

Stats/accolades: Helped pave the way for Tony Brown's record-breaking numbers; Louisiana Tech commit.

Louis Paul Smith

School: D’Iberville

Class: Sophomore

Position: Offensive lineman

Stats/accolades: All Region 4-6A, member of Region 4-6A championship team.

Jacob Shoemaker

School: Harrison Central

Class: Senior

Position: Offensive lineman

Stats/Accolades: All Region 4-6A, one of Coast’s top offensive linemen.

DEFENSE

James Jackson

School: Pascagoula

Class: Senior

Position: Defensive line

Stats/accolades: Was standout on offensive and defensive lines; Mississippi State enrollee; two-time All-South Mississippi Team member.

Jackson Byrd

School: Resurrection

Class: Junior

Position: Defensive line

Stats/accolades: Made 82 tackles, including 24 for negative yardage and five sacks; All-State.

Karlos Dillard

School: Gulfport

Class: Junior

Position: Linebacker

Stats/Accolades: 146 total tackles, two interceptions, All-state, All Region 4-6A.

Rayshon Marcel

School: Moss Point

Class: Senior

Position: Linebacker

Stats/accolades: Led Moss Point with 117 tackles; All-State; Jones County Junior College commit.

Matt Inlow

School: Pascagoula

Class: Senior

Position: Linebacker

Stats/accolades: Led Pascagoula with 155 tackles, make 16 tackles for negative yardage; All-State.

J’arius Warren

School: Long Beach

Class: Senior

Position: Linebacker

Stats/Accolades: 126 total tackles; Navy commit.

Brian Taylor

School: Picayune

Class: Junior

Position: Linebacker

Stats/Accolades: 105 total tackles, interception, four caused fumbles.

V.J. Swanier

School: Pass Christian

Class: Senior

Position: Linebacker

Stats/Accolades: 86 total tackles, three interceptions, rushed for 1,281 yards, 17 touchdowns, All-State.

Andrew Seward

School: East Central

Class: Senior

Position: Safety

Stats/accolades: Led the Coast, ranked second in the state with 172 tackles; All-State.

Aritaeus Johnson

School: Poplarville

Class: Senior

Position: Cornerback

Stats/accolades: Tied for third in the state with nine interceptions; All-State.

Tyler Barnes

School: D’Iberville

Class: Senior

Position: Cornerback

Stats/Accolades: 136 total tackles along with six tackles for loss, four interceptions, nine pass breakups, three blocked field goals and three forced fumbles, Region 4-6A MVP, Southern Miss commitment; All-state.

Jiles Bradfield

School: Biloxi

Class: Senior

Position: Cornerback

Stats/Accolades: 69 tackles and four interceptions, All-state, All Region 4-6A.

R’Tarriun Johnson

School: Stone

Class: Senior

Position: Safety

Stats/Accolades: 131 total tackles, five interceptions, one pick-six, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries; All-state

Mason Hunt

School: Stone High

Class: Senior

Position: Kicker/punter

Stats/accolades: Of his 70 kickoffs, 57 were touchbacks; averaged 36.4 yards a punt; hit 4 of 8 field goals and 54 of 56 on extra points; All-state.

Jay Beech

School: Poplarville

Stats/accolades: Sun Herald coach of the year after guiding Hornets to first-ever berth in Class 4A state championship game, 29-10 record in three years as head coach.

