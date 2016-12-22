Date set for 23rd annual Hoopsfest in Biloxi

Hoopsfest is back for a 23rd season.
The Coast's top high school basketball programs will compete at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi on Jan. 28.
The pairings won't be announced until Jan. 5, but the usual teams are expected to participate such as Biloxi, Gulfport and Pascagoula. There were a total of 12 Coast teams that took part a year ago.
In addition to featuring some of the Coast's top teams, a couple of the region's top basketball programs typically compete in the one-day tournament. Provine, a basketball power in Jackson, and Riverside Academy from New Orleans played in the tournament last year.
Pass Christian boys coach Buddy Kennedy, who retired after the 2015-16 season, is longer serving as the director of the event. The man filling his shoes this year is Gulfport athletic director Bryan Caldwell, who served as the boys basketball coach at Gulfport from 1993-2005.
