Pass Christian’s Tionne Frost ‘man amongst boys’ at Harrison Central

Aydarius Young sank two crucial free throws to give Pass Christian a 28-26 midway through the second quarter, and the Pirates held on the rest of the way in their 73-64 win at Harrison Central on Tuesday.
The Pirates (8-5) extended the lead to 39-34 at halftime and led by as many as nine twice during the third quarter, closing out the frame with a 59-50 lead.
Harrison Central (8-3) pulled within four points —61-57 — on a Dajon Whitworth layup off a steal with just over five minutes remaining in the game, but the Pirates would not be denied.
Young, the Pirates’ ballhandler and playmaker fouled out early in the fourth quarter, so the Pirates turned to Tionne Frost, who scored eight points in the final quarter.
“Tionne is a man amongst boys,” Pirates coach Willie James said. “Although he’s not bigger than everybody, he’s got a little strength in him. He’s pretty quick. When he’s determined to get to the basket, he can get there.
“We had much better shot selection than we’ve had,” added James. “We turned the ball over a little but not as much as we’ve been turning it over.”
Frost led all scorers with 24 points. Young and DeMarcus Boyd added 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Anthony Barnett led Harrison Central with 15 points, followed by Whitworth and Tavis Williams with 11 apiece.
Harrison Central Girls 53, Pass Christian 40: The Lady Rebels pulled away from the Lady Pirates early in the fourth quarter in their 53-40 win.
The game was tied at 24-24 at halftime, and the Lady Rebels led 33-30 after three quarters.
The Lady Rebels scored on their first two possessions of the fourth quarter as Chyna Allen scored on a layup and Da’Mia Henry sank an eight-footer to give the Lady Rebels a 37-30 lead.
“We switched up and used different defenses,” Lady Rebels coach Nancy Ladner said. “Defense is our strongest suit. Tonight we had to use different defenses. Defense was the difference for us tonight.”
Allen scored a game-high 21 points, while Teara Leshore and De’Asia McInnis each chipped in12. Maliyah Bullard led PCHS with 16 points.
The Lady Rebels improved to 10-1 on the season. They travel to Starkville next week for two games in the Slam Dunk at the Hump against Southaven and Starkville.
