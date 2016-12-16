Meridian proves too much for Gulfport

Sun Herald sports writers Patrick Magee and Patrick Ochs give a preview of Resurrection’s 1A playoff match against Nanih Waiya, Poplarville’s 4A matchup against Mendenhall and Picayune’s 5A rematch against Wayne County.
Sun Herald reporters Patrick Magee and Patrick Ochs talk about the first round of playoff games for Mississippi Coast teams this week. Included are Meridian at George County, Petal at D'Iberville, Wingfield at Picayune and Stone County at Laurel.
Sun Herald reporters Patrick Magee and Patrick Ochs talk about his week prep football games including the big rivalry matchup between Gulfport and Biloxi. Also discussed in this week's episode are St. Martin at D'Iberville, Pascagoula at Gautier and Forrest County at East Central.