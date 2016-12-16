Prep Roundup: Harrison Central squeaks past Bay High

Chyna Allen scored 20 points as Harrison Central beat Bay High 53-47 on Friday night. Arie’Anna Norwood and De’Asia McInnis each scored 10 for the Red Rebelettes (9-1)
St. Patrick girls 69, OLA 33: Morgan McCrea scored 16 points as the Lady Irish (7-3) cruised. Olivia Allen and Laurie Pisciotta each scored 10 points. OLA was led by Victoria Wolf’s 15 points.
Bay High 57, St. Stanislaus 33: Jaylan Wilson scored 16 points to lead the Tigers, Galen Smith III added 12. The Rockachaws (4-7, 0-1 Region 8-4A) were led by Drew Burnett’s eight points.
East Central girls 61, Vancleave 11: Sania Wells scored 23 points to lead the Lady Hornets (9-1, 1-0 Region 8-4A). Cayce Fulton added 16.
St. Patrick 86, Friendship Christian 27: Tucker Santiago scored 21 points to lead the Fighting Irish (6-3). T.K. Strobridge added 12 and Jacob Salminen added 11.
Picayune 54, Long Beach 39: Stephane Ayangma scored 16 points, while Gary Travis added 10 to lead the Maroon Tide (9-4).
Soccer
OLA 3, Bay High 1: The Lady Crescents each got goals from Ashlynn Davis, Nina Palazzo, and Kiley Jacob.
West Harrison girls 4, Pascagoula 0: The Lady Hurricanes (7-3-2, 3-0) got two goals from Haley Kim,. Gabby Vincent and Megan Sexton each scored. Vincent had two assists, Sexton with one.
Vancleave 2, Pass Christian 1: Sydney Salter and Chelsea Morton each scored goals for the Lady Bulldogs (10-5, 1-1 Region 8-4A).
