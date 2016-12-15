High School Sports

December 15, 2016 4:10 PM

Bernard Blackwell Classic provides perfect motivation for Pascagoula’s Reginald Hunter

By James Jones

The college football recruiting process has stalled for Pascagoula running back Reginald Hunter.

Entering the season, Hunter landed FBS scholarship offers from Louisville, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana-Lafayette and Tulane. Ole Miss and Memphis expressed interest, but neither school has offered. Nicholls State and Jackson State, two FCS programs, have also offered Hunter.

Saturday’s Bernard Blackwell North-South All-Star Classic gives Hunter an opportunity to show that he deserves a scholarship at one of the Power Five conference schools.

“I expected a lot more offers,” Hunter said. “I’m ready to show everyone that I can be an SEC running back. The lack of offers has made me run the ball harder.”

Hunter, who gained 1,244 yards rushing and scored 14 touchdowns as a senior, has already qualified academically.

The 5-foot-11 Hunter has enjoyed playing for the South All-Stars. West Marion’s Damien Johnson, Noxapater’s Keonte Daniels, Lawrence County’s Quitten Brown, and Chris Cooley of Wayne County are the South running backs.

“It’s a great experience to play with other talented running backs,” Hunter said. “I’m glad to be running in an offense run by Long Beach coach Forrest Williams. I like our offense at Pascagoula, but its a little different.”

Williams, the South squad’s offensive coordinator, is impressed with Hunter’s skill set.

“Hunter’s very elusive and a powerful runner,” Williams said. “He’s very smart and does a good job of picking up what we’re doing.”

Hunter learned a lot from his father, Reginald Hunter Sr. The elder Hunter starred at Moss Point and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in the mid-1990’s.

“My dad taught me to run north and south and use the stiff-arm,” Hunter said. “Some people say I’m better than my dad. Other people say I’m not better than my dad.”

Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Football Game

When: 11:30 a.m. Saturday

Where: Milner Stadium, Gulfport

Web: http://www.mscoaches.com/mac-network/live-streaming

Tickets: $10.

