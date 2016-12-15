Biloxi enters Jackie Laird Basketball Tournament on a roll

Biloxi is hosting its Jackie Laird Tournament with two games Friday and Saturday at the Biloxi Sports Arena.
The four-team event features Biloxi and St. Martin squaring off against Theodore and Murphy, two schools in the Mobile area. The Indians (9-2) are playing the final game each day.
St. Martin faces Theodore in the tournament opener at 5 p.m. Friday. Biloxi meets Murphy at 6:30 p.m.
At 2 p.m. Saturday, St. Martin faces Murphy, followed by Biloxi against Theodore at 3:30 p.m.
The basketball tournament is named after longtime Biloxi coach Jackie Laird, who directed the Indians to state championships in 1989 and 1990. Windham was a member of Laird’s two state title teams.
Biloxi is led by Fred Ramsey-Thompson, a Division I recruit, who averages 16.8 points and six rebounds a game.
“Your Christmas tournaments are supposed to get you ready for the District,” Indians coach Seber Windham said. “Both games will be a major test for us. We’re excited about playing this caliber of competition.”
St. Martin (9-3) is led by Daetren Bivens, who averages 12 points a game. Da’Quan Gaudin is averaging almost 10 points and seven rebounds.
“It's an honor to play in this tournament put on in honor of Coach Laird,” Yellow Jackets coach Charlie Pavlus said. “It gives our young team an opportunity to play against two of Mobile's best basketball teams. Both teams are extremely big and will challenge our physically.
“If we can keep both teams off the glass and hold them to one shot per possession, we will have an opportunity to win. We will find out a lot about ourselves over the next 6 games as we get ready for District play.”
