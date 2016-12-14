Prep Roundup: Moss Point overtakes Gautier

Moss Point girls 47, Gautier 29: LaMiracle Sims and Celia Rodgers led Moss Point (6-3) on Tuesday with 17 and 10 points. Jessica Eatman scored seven points for Gautier.
Gautier 48, Moss Point 42 (OT): D.J. Johnson scored 20 points for Gautier and Nick Steele chipped in 12. Romello Leggins led MPHS (2-7) with seven points.
Gulfport 61 West Harrison 46: Oliver McDowell led Gulfport on Tuesday with 17 points. Dequarius McCord scored seven pints with 11 rebounds.
Prentiss Christian 37, Christian Collegiate Academy girls 34: Jill Peterman led CCA (5-1)on Tuesday with 21 points.
Christian Collegiate Academy 53, Prentiss Christian 50: Mason Prince and Codie Coffman each scored 15 for CCA (3-2) on Tuesday. Jay Brisco and Sam Jackson added 10 points apiece.
East Central girls 73, Chickasaw 19: Sania Wells led ECHS (8-1) on Tuesday with 19 points, six rebounds, four assits and four steals. Julia Pearson and Julia Clark scored 17 and 16 points.
East Central girls 56, St. Patrick 33: Wells scored 30 points, seven rebounds and six steals for the Lady Hornets on Dec. 9. Madison Pearson 12 points. St. Patrick was led by Morgan McCrae’s 12 points
Other scores: Harrison Central 67, Pascagoula 57
Comments