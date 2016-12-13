Biloxi flexes its muscles against Pass Christian

Behind Fred Ramsey-Thompson and Mike Burbridge, the Indians powered their way Tuesday to a 51-39 win over Pass Christian in boys high school basketball.
The win helps prepare Biloxi (9-2) for this weekend’s Jackie Laird Tournament, which starts Friday. St. Martin and Theodore will open the tournament with a 5 p.m. tip. Biloxi will follow with Murphy at 6:30. Saturday, St. Martin will play Murphy and Biloxi will meet Theodore, with the first game starting at 2 p.m.
Although the Indians turned to Ramsey-Thompson and Burbridge late, it was Martell Turner and DeShaun Morgan who gave Biloxi an early second quarter run, taking advantage of Pirates missed shot and two turnovers.
Turner started the run off a Pass Christian miss, hitting a long three-pointer to put Biloxi up 15-12. Then, after the Pirates turned the ball over, Morgan hit a short jumper to extend the lead to five. Following the Pirates second turnover of the series, Ramsey-Thompson found Turner on the right side of the Pass Christian basket. Turner then completed a short pass to Morgan just over the rim, slamming it home for a 19-12 lead.
Although Aydarius Young, who responded with a trey of his own, and Elijah Barnes would keep Pass Christian close for the remainder of the first half, Biloxi (9-2) never trailed again.
“We were kind of floating along until (Turner) hit the 3-pointer,” said Biloxi coach Seber Windham. “Then Morgan connected on the big dunk that gave us a push.”
Windham said the Indians have been trying to nurse Turner, who suffered an hamstring injury during the football season and sprained his ankle early in the basketball season, back to health.
“We are trying to get him back healthy for January,” he said. “He can really help us shooting the ball.”
In the third quarter, Biloxi turned to Ramsey-Thompson, who scored seven following the halftime break, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer, to push the Indians lead up to 42-30 heading into the final quarter.
“We made a concentrated effort to go inside to (Thompson-Ramsey),” Windham said. “He is one of the better post players in the state.”
Windham said Biloxi might turn into an inside-oriented team this year, using Ramsey-Thompson and Burbridge to score around the basket.
“If we are going to win, we are going to have to pound the ball inside,” he said. “We are going to have to go to (Thompson-Ramsey) and Burbridge.”
Thompson-Ramsey led the Indians with 11 points, with Burbridge adding 10 points. D.Q. Proby was third on the Indians’ scoring charts with seven points. Morgan finished with four points and Turner with three points, all in the second quarter run that gave Biloxi control of the game.
Tionne Frost joined Young and Barnes to lead Pass Christian with nine points each.
Biloxi girls 52, Pass Christian 41: Gabrielle Fantroy hit a first quarter 3-pointer and Anna Thigpen added a couple baskets as Biloxi got off to a good start and cruised to a 52-41 win against Pass Christian.
The Indians led 11-6 after the first quarter and 24-17 at the half. Then, behind six points from Shylia McGee, Biloxi slowly expanded its lead to double digits in the third, leading 37-26 headed into the final quarter.
McGee led the way for Biloxi with 19 points. Fantroy finished with a dozen points and Thigpen with 10 points.
Dashia Dedeaux led Pass Christian with 10 points while Amara Galatas added nine points.
Comments