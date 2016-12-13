Prep roundup: Biloxi girls battle it out with Pass Christian

Gabrielle Fantroy hit a first quarter 3-pointer and Anna Thigpen added a couple baskets as No. 3 Biloxi got off to a good start and cruised to a 52-41 win against No. 9 Pass Christian in girls high basketball on Tuesday.
The Indians led 11-6 after the first quarter and 24-17 at the half. Then, behind six points from Shylia McGee, Biloxi (9-5) slowly expanded its lead to double digits in the third, leading 37-26 headed into the final quarter.
McGee led the way for Biloxi with 19 points. Fantroy finished with a dozen points and Thigpen with 10 points.
Dashia Dedeaux led Pass Christian with 10 points while Amara Galatas added nine points.
No. 2 Bay girls 58, Vancleave 14: Amari Pittman led Bay (10-2) with 17 points. Jamaya Galloway and Dasia Barnes added 12 and 10 points respectively for the Lady Tigers.
No. 5 Ocean Springs girls 58, St. Patrick 25: Alexis Caldwell led the Greyhounds (8-5) with 16 points. Mikyah Mack and Dougless St. Amant added 15 and 12 points.
No. 7 Gulfport girls 60, West Harrison 29: Amyjah Hardnett and Whitney Johnson both led GHS (6-5) with 13 points.
No. 1 Harrison Central girls 49, Pascagoula 42: Arienna Norwood led HCHS (8-1) with 17 points. Chyna Allen added 12. Pascagoula (4-8) was led by a 16-point performance from Alexis McBeath.
Soccer
St. Stanislaus 6, Pass Christian 1: Andrew Elkins and Ishmael Kouhma both had a pair of goals as the Rockachaws improved to 9-4-1 overall and 2-0 in region play Monday night. Charlie Demetz and Parker Slade also had goals for SSC.
Ocean Springs girls 2, George County 0: Lindsay Charlton and Ameris Taylor had the goals for the Lady Greyhounds (7-3-3, 3-0).
