St. Stanislaus tight end Darius Pittman decommits from Western Kentucky

When Jeff Brohm opted to leave Western Kentucky to take the head football coach position at Purdue last week, it seemed obvious that St. Stanislaus tight end Darius Pittman might re-open his recruitment to pursue other opportunities.
Monday, Pittman did just that, announcing his decommitment from Western Kentucky.
Thank You All! God Bless! pic.twitter.com/xX7hnJChXq— PITTMAN ✝ (@DariusPittman) December 12, 2016
“My relationship with the coaches including Coach Brohm was the reason why I committed to WKU,” Pittman said in his tweet. “... WKU is a great school with great fans but I would like to reopen my recruitment.”
Pittman later told the Sun Herald that while the Hilltoppers’ current staff has kept in touch with him, the uncertainty there led to his decision.
“I like the coaching staff there, but I don’t know what’s going to happen in the next couple of weeks,” he said. “They had tried to smooth things out with me but a lot of times when a new coach is hired he brings in his own guys.”
Pittman said he had originally planned to visit WKU the last weekend in January, but now that’s up in the air.
Pittman acknowledged that some of the schools that had been recruiting him fell off once he committed to WKU on Aug. 8, but he’s confident he’ll find the right fit with the schools that have remained in contact.
“It is kind of tough, but I know I’ll be fine,” he said. “I’ll be OK wherever I go. There’s a lot of good schools that have been keeping up with me.”
Future Boilermaker?
So, is Brohm keeping in contact with Pittman?
“I have been in contact with Coach Brohm but we’ll see what happens,” Pittman said. “He’s been patient with me. He said if you want to stay with Western Kentucky, they’re a good staff, but if you want to open your options to see what else is out there, go ahead.”
Pittman said he still plans on visiting Colorado State in early January. The tight end doesn’t hold an offer from Purdue just yet, but he does have offers from from Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana Tech, South Alabama, Texas San Antonio, Troy, Nicholls State, UAB and Idaho.
The 6-foot-3, 228-pound tight end proved to be a reliable option in St. Stanislaus’ offense the last two seasons. As a senior, Pittman caught 61 passes for 690 yards and nine touchdowns. As a junior, Pittman recorded 56 catches for 926 yards and nine scores.
